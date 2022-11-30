Woxsen University partners with Amplus Energy Solutions; aims to become net-zero emission campus by 2030

Telangana based business school Woxsen University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Amplus Energy Solutions Private Limited, for the commissioning of 1 Megawatt (MW) solar power generation project (Phase-1) at its 200-acre campus.

The university has pledged to achieve Net-Zero status by 2030, according to an official release. The first phase of 1 MW Solar power generation will be commissioned by March 2023. This will be our stepping stone towards renewable energy sources in line with our core objectives of sustainability and environmental responsibility.” Praveen. K. Pula, founder, chancellor, Woxsen University, said.

The institute has made a concrete plan to become Carbon Neutral by 2026 and Net-Zero by 2030. The key step towards it is the kick-start of Phase-1 of Solar power generation project at Woxsen campus, Vishal Khurma, CEO, Woxsen University, said. He added there are three phases in pipeline over next four years which aims to create the largest solar power generation capacity of four MW at any educational institution in the country.

With inputs from PTI

