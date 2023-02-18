Woxsen University establishes One India Outreach Office in Hyderabad

Woxsen University has unveiled Woxsen University One India Outreach office at ZPHS, Kamkole, Hyderabad. This office aims to serve as a hub for the university’s outreach efforts and help the people from rural areas in the vicinity of Woxsen according to an official statement.

Woxsen University has set forth various social initiatives including Rural Entrepreneurship Project, Street Cause, Rotaract Club and TRY, a student-led initiative, the statement added. Furthermore, the newly established India Outreach Office aims to create awareness and help people to avail opportunities available for them in order to earn sustainable income and lead a healthy life, the statement added.

Woxsen University claims that the core objectives of One India Outreach Office is to provide education to students and create a more inclusive, diverse and equitable society.

The Outreach Office also aims to provide support and mentorship to students and help them achieve their academic and professional goals, encourage students to pursue entrepreneurship by raising awareness of the topic among them to upskill the small-scale business owners by educating them on new opportunities as per the statement.

Additionally, creating awareness in rural areas on the government schemes which provide institutional platforms and financial aid “India is on the cusp of a new era of economic growth and development, and Woxsen University is committed to playing a leading role in this transformation,” Raul V. Rodriguez, vice president Woxsen University, said.

With inputs from ANI.