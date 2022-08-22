Woxsen University and Coursera extends partnership to impart new-age skills

Woxsen University announces extended-partnership with online learning platform Coursera to integrate skill-based online learning programmes into its curricula across the schools of Business, Technology and Design. This will build critical and new-age skills to help students stands out in a fast-pace world.

“Institutions in India are looking at new approaches and leveraging platforms like Coursera for Campus to give their students an edge in the job market. It’s also exciting to now enable faculty upskilling at the university, empowering them to provide distinguished education that keeps pace with the needs of the digital economy,” said Raghav Gupta, managing director, India and APAC, Coursera.

During the first year of its partnership with Woxsen, Coursera for Campus content claims to have delivered robust results with aided projects and add-on certifications. Learners have clocked more than 12,600 hours of learning and enrolled over 5,000 certifications in areas of Data Analytics, Business Strategy, Fashion Design, HR Analytics among others. The top courses that students have taken includes- Introduction to Data Analytics, Financial Markets, Corporate Strategy, Innovation Through Design, Models and Frameworks to Support Sales Planning among others.

“The collaboration between Woxsen University and Coursera has produced multi-dimensional synergy for mutual success. Coursera provides access to quality content delivered by acclaimed professors from the top Global Universities, which blends seamlessly with our curriculum design across programmes. We are diligently using the same to benefit every layer of Woxsen’s community of learners that is students, faculty and even rest of the staff,” Vishal Khurma, CEO, Woxsen University said.

“Woxsen University considers e-learning an essential element in the lifelong process of learners. When it comes to E-learning, quality content means everything, and Coursera certainly aligns with the institutional expectations,” Raul V Rodriguez, vice president, Woxsen University said.

Woxsen University, located in Hyderabad offers new-age, disruptive programs in the fields of Business, Technology, Arts and Design, Architecture, Law, Liberal Arts and Humanities.

