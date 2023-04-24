‘Would you like to volunteer and teach poor kids? Join us’

A relatively lesser known non-profit organisation is claiming to bring about a change in the lives of underprivileged children and women in India. Gnarly Troop — which recently ‘adopted’ Bakhari village (Paigambarpur panchayat) in the Muzaffarpur district of Bihar and where it is setting up a development centre, community hall and library — aims to assist children from that area obtain higher education (in addition to teaching village women aged 40 and above).Amarjeet Thakur, founder, Gnarly Troop, says the NGO is seeking out volunteers who are prepared to donate their time and expertise. “The success of our educational projects depends heavily on their contributions,” he says, in an interview with FE’s Vikram Chaudhary. Excerpts:

How much is education of children (and women) part of your societal transformation plans in the Bakhari village?

We are offering primary and secondary education to 108 children in the village, which is an important step towards community development. We will also teach village women aged 40 and above the fundamental literacy skills (reading and writing in Hindi and English), and make them aware of their legal rights.

What are your plans for boosting education in 2023-24?

Our aim is to assist children obtain higher education at reputable institutions and help abolish child labour. Education can break the cycle of poverty and help abolish child labour.Our long-term goal is to establish a complete support system for children from low-income families, including financial assistance, mentorship and counselling, by 2027.

Who are the teachers at Gnarly Troop?

Under our volunteer programme, students and alumni from Banaras Hindu University, University of Delhi, JNU and IITs work with us in helping make a difference on the ground. We actively seek out volunteers who are prepared to donate their time and expertise — the success of our educational projects depends heavily on their contributions.

What all subjects will they teach?

The aim is holistic development of kids, and so we will teach Hindi, English, maths, social sciences, science, moral and ethics, as well as outdoor activities such as yoga and gardening.

Let’s say a person in a corporate job from a big city wants to join Gnarly Troop as a volunteer for a month for teaching children in a remote village in Bihar, is that possible?

We welcome volunteers from everywhere, and the process of shortlisting them is simple — the interested person needs to appear for a formal interview where our chief advisor Group Captain Prof OP Sharma will evaluate the candidate and her/his expertise.

What kind of background checks would you do on that person?

We observe and analyse their expertise, behaviour, attitude, communication skills and academic records.

Where will that person stay?

We have a residential area where boarding and lodging arrangements of volunteers has been organised.

Does that person need a teaching background?

That’s not necessarily needed; we welcome volunteers with a wide range of expertise and skills.

Who will tell that person what all needs to be taught?

We have an advisory committee where collectively the volunteers decide the curriculum and other activities that are to be planned.

What are your sources of funding?

We have been able to tap businesses, individuals, institutions of higher learning, and organised crowdfunding. We have been able to appeal to a wide range of stakeholders.