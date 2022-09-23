India sends-off contingents for WorldSkills Competition 2022

A 58-member Indian contingent was given a grand ‘Vijayi Bhava’ send-off ceremony in Delhi on September 22, 2022, as they gear up to take part in WorldSkills Competition 2022. According to an official statement, the competitors will showcase their skills in 52 trades across 15 countries in Europe, Korea, Japan, and the USA.

Furthermore, in the current edition of the competition, Team India will compete in six new-age skills, including Industry 4.0, Robot System Integration, Additive Manufacturing, and Renewable Energy. As per the statement, the 58 member team has 19% women representation. All Indian competitors have undergone robust training to polish their skills with support of industries and academia like Toyota, Maruti, NIFT, Mahindra and Mahindra among others.

“What we are witnessing today is true Yuva Shakti and we are all spectators of this great phenomenon called skilling that is propelling the economic wheels of our country. With the power of skills, we will soon witness India’s techade. Guided by the vision of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, we have been able to create a globally competitive youth that is prepared to make India the Skill Hub of the World. The huge spectrum of skills on display today gives me reason to believe that we will have many skilling champions who we must celebrate,” Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Electronics and Information Technology, said.

“The fact that we embraced big challenges including the pandemic is testimony to our resilience and grit. What we have seen in the national competitions strengthens our belief that we will get more glory for our nation in WorldSkills Competition 2022,” Atul Kumar Tiwari, secretary, MSDE, said.

Furthermore, the 46th WorldSkills Competition will bring together more than 1,400 young professionals, representing over 60 countries. In 2019, from India, 48 candidates took part in WorldSkills International at Kazan, Russia. The team won one gold (Water Technology), one silver (Web technology), two bronze (Jewellery and Graphic Design Technology) and 15 medallions for excellence.

