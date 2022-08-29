Around 25% surge in popularity of hybrid learning amongst study abroad aspirants, reveals WorldGrad Survey

Over 80% of undergraduate (UG) students and 75% of postgraduate (PG) student participants wish to pursue their overseas studies through a hybrid learning model, revealed a WorldGrad survey. Furthermore, the findings revealed that Australia is 32% of UG students’ top destinations. “While employment opportunities are most crucial to students (37%), Australia’s lower degree costs attract 27.5% of students. US, Canada, and UK follow with 23%, 21%, and 16%,” it said. The survey was rolled out to 4000 UG and PG students, an official statement said.

According to the survey report, the US has continued to be the most favoured destination among PG students (33%) whereas, around 20% of PG students prefer the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia. Employment opportunities are the most important thing for PG students in all countries (47%) and 56% in the US, the survey suggested. “The UK and Canada are less expensive because they offer one-year programmes. About 30% of the PG students believe costs to be a big benefit for these two regions,” it added.

Interestingly, the study revealed that 55% of UG students plan to use family savings to pay for school, while only 20% are considering education loans. This shows a high level of independence and a lack of knowledge about loans and other options. “Simultaneously, only 32% of PG students want to use family savings and 33% are considering education loans, indicating a higher level of awareness and readiness to incur debt. There are more alternatives at the PG level, so 33% would also rely on scholarships,” it said.

In addition, the findings showed that 75% of PG students would consider doing part of their first year online for less cost. This is highest among those considering to study in the US (81%). “The proportion of UG students considering a hybrid learning option is highest among those considering Australia and the United Kingdom (86%), who are more cost conscious,” the survey report stated.

