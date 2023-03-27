WorldGrad inaugurates its third study hub in Patiala.

The WorldGrad, a study abroad platform has inaugurated its third Study Hub in Patiala, Punjab. This initiative is a part of the UniSmarter programme which is offered in collaboration with international education provider Navitas, according to an official release. The programme is aimed to enable students to complete the first term of their foreign education programme while staying in India. The two other study hubs are already functional in Mohali and Amritsar, it added.

The objective of the Study Hub is to furnish students with both physical and digital resources to facilitate their attendance in classes. WorldGrad intends to widen its reach and establish additional centres in tier 2-3 cities in India in accordance with the academic requirements of the students, the release stated.

The UniSmarter initiative is structured to allow students to commence their undergraduate studies remotely from their homes and later transition to in-person study on campus in Australia, the United Kingdom (UK), or the United Arab Emirates (UAE) starting from the second term. Study Hubs endorsed by UniSmarter will function as excellent learning environments that will stimulate international education within the country, as per the release.

Since its launch, the program has had a 97% visa success rate overall. Students completing The UniSmarter program have the option to progress to various degrees in the sectors of Business and IT at top institutions. “The goal of The WorldGrad is to increase access to higher education abroad for everyone, and with the resounding success of our programmes, students are being nurtured for the bright future that awaits them,” Abhinav Mital, co-founder, WorldGrad, said.

The admission criteria are based on the specific requirements of the student’s chosen progression college. The eligibility starts at a minimum of 50% in grade XII and an IELTS score of 5.5. The mission of The WorldGrad, for UniSmarter, through Navitas, is to make overseas higher education accessible to all students, the release stated. “The Study Hub is ready to guide students on the path to academic success and to help them realise their full potential. It is a place where dreams are nurtured, and the future is shaped.”, Gurjeet Singh Ahluwalia, head, Patiala, Punjab Study Centre.