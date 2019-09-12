World University Rankings 2020: In a first since 2012, no Indian institute in top 300

The top ranked Indian universities in the list were Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bangalore and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Ropar, both of which figured in the 301-350 ranking group.

Not a single Indian university could make it in the top 300 of the World University Rankings 2020, which were released by Times Higher Education (THE). The top ranked Indian universities in the list were Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bangalore and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Ropar, both of which figured in the 301-350 ranking group. IISc, Bangalore had made it among the 251-300 grouping in the rankings last year. This is the first time since 2012 that India has dropped out of the top 300 in the list.

All is not bleak though. India was the fifth most-represented nation in the complete list, with 56 entries. The rankings included 1,400 educational institutes across 92 countries. The rankings were based on 13 parameters including teaching, research and international outlook.

IIT Ropar, which was established in 2008, was already jumped ahead of the first-generation IITs like Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai. Notably, the institute scored a 100 on the research citation parameter. The IISc couldn’t make the top-300 cut due to low scores on the citations and international outlook parameters.

Of the 56 Universities that made it to the 2020 Rankings, only 7 fell lower than the band that they were in last year. The others maintained their score from last year. Among the siginificant risers were Jamia Milia Islamia, IIT Delhi and IIT Kharagpur. India’s representation in the rankings went up from 49 to 56 this year. The new entrants included the Institute of Chemical Technology in Mumbai and IIT Gandhi Nagar, both of which were listed in the 501-600 group cohort. Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University also made its debut on the rankings finding a place in the 601-800 group.

For the fourth consecutive year, the University of Oxford was at the top of the Times Higher Education World University Rankings. Oxford was followed by California Institute of Technology and University of Cambridge.