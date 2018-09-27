World University Rankings 2019: From IISc to IIT, no Indian varsity in top 250; check full list

Shockingly, all Indian universities on the list hold positions after rank 250, with no Indian varsity able to make it to the top 250 global colleges.

World University Rankings 2019: The Times Higher Education (THE) on Wednesday released the World University Rankings for the year 2019. The list released on the website includes a total of 1250 varsities from across the world along with the positions that they hold. As far as Indian universities and educational institutions are concerned, the World University Ranking list holds a total of 49 colleges and their positions among global varsities, however, none of them in the top 250.

While the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore holds the top position among Indian Universities, the ranking of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay has fallen further. Shockingly, all Indian universities on the list hold positions after rank 250, with no Indian varsity able to make it to the top 250 global colleges.

Among universities in Asia, this year the Tsinghua University (China) overthrew the National University of Singapore to become the best university in the continent. The Tsinghua University ranks no 22 on the global list. Whereas, the University of Oxford and the University of Cambridge that are located in the United Kingdom, hold the top 2 ranks in the world.

World University Rankings 2019: Full list of Indian varsities and their ranking-

1. Indian Institute of Science (251-300)

2. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Indore (351-400)

3. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay (401-500)

4. Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (401-500)

5. JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research (401-500)

6. Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (501-600)

7. Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (501-600)

8. Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (501-600)

9. Savitribai Phule Pune University (501-600)

10. Amrita University (601-800)

11. Banaras Hindu University (601-800)

12. University of Delhi (601-800)

13. Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Pune (601-800)

14. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (601-800)

15. Indian Institute of Technology Madras (601-800)

16. Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar (601-800)

17. Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (601-800)

18. Jadavpur University (601-800)

19. National Institute of Technology Rourkela (601-800)

20. Panjab University (601-800)

21. Tezpur University (601-800)

22. Acharya Nagarjuna University (801-1000)

23. Aligarh Muslim University (801-1000)

24. Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani (801-1000)

25. Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Kolkata (801-1000)

26. Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines) Dhanbad (801-1000)

27. Jamia Millia Islamia (801-1000)

28. National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli (801-1000)

29. Osmania University (801-1000)

30. Pondicherry University (801-1000)

31. Sri Venkateswara University (801-1000)

32. Thapar University (801-1000)

33. VIT University (801-1000)

34. Amity University (1001+)

35. Andhra University (1001+)

36. Annamalai University (1001+)

37. Cochin University of Science and Technology (1001+)

38. G.B. Pant University of Agriculture & Technology, Pantnagar (1001+)

39. GITAM University (1001+)

40. University of Kerala (1001+)

41. KIIT University (1001+)

42. Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda (1001+)

43. Manipal Academy of Higher Education (1001+)

44. University of Mysore (1001+)

45. PSG College of Technology (1001+)

46. SASTRA University (1001+)

47. Sathyabama University (1001+)

48. SRM University (1001+)

49. Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (1001+)

According to Times Higher Education, the world university rankings are calculated using 13 carefully calibrated performance indicators that are aimed to provide the most comprehensive and balanced comparisons which can be trusted by students, academics, university leaders, industry and governments. This year, colleges from 86 countries are represented in the list and for the first time, it includes varsities from Iraq, Jamaica, Nepal, Tanzania and Kazakhstan.