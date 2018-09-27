World University Ranking 2019: Did your colleges make the cut? Check top 5 Indian varsities on list!

World University Ranking 2019: The list includes over 1,250 colleges that are located across 86 countries in the world.

World University Ranking 2019: A list ranking top varsities on the basis of different parameters from across the globe has a record 49 Indian institutions on it. Released by the Times Higher Education (THE) on Wednesday, Tthe list includes over 1,250 colleges that are located across 86 countries in the world. As the past year, the University of Oxford and the University of Cambridge continue to rule at the top two slots in the ranking. On the other hand, China’s Tsinghua University overthrew the National University of Singapore to become the best university in Asia. Similar to last year, Indian varsities have failed to make it among the top 100 best universities in the world. They have been ranked after 250 in the list. Mentioned below is the list of top 5 universities in India and top 5 universities in the world.

World University Ranking 2019: Top 5 Indian Universities according to THE-

1. Indian Institute of Science (IISc, Banglore) (251-300)

2. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Indore (351-400)

3. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay (401-500)

4. Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (401-500)

5. JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research (401-500)

World University Ranking 2019: Top 5 Universities globally according to THE-

Rank 1: University of Oxford, United Kingdom

Rank 2: University of Cambridge, United Kingdom

Rank 3: Stanford University, United States

Rank 4: Massachusetts Institute of Technology, United States

Rank 5: California Institute of Technology, United States

The World University Ranking for 2019 has been curated using 13 carefully calibrated performance indicators that are aimed to provide the most comprehensive and balanced comparisons which can be trusted by students, academics, university leaders, industry and governments. This year colleges from 86 countries are represented in the list and for the first time, it includes varsities from Iraq, Jamaica, Nepal, Tanzania and Kazakhstan.