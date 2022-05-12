World University of Design offers performing arts courses, invites applications in degree programmes

World University of Design invites applications from students interred to pursue Performing Arts as a career option. Admissions are open to a 4-year programme in BPA, a 2-year programme in MPA and a Ph.D in dance and music with an option for 2+2 or 3+1 UK Degree.

According to the varsity, the programmes are designed with a futuristic curriculum focussed on emerging trends in global performing arts scenario, with comprehensive professional inputs in Aesthetics, Production, Costume Design, Administration and Digital. All programs are UGC approved.

Eligible candidates who have successfully completed class 12th with a pass certificate from any recognised school board, can take admission in the BPA courses. However, candidates with a background in performing arts will be given preference at the time of admissions, said WUD.

According to WUD, the undergraduate course will prepare the student with a strong base in the theories of performance, the nuances of the classical, folk and contemporary arts, the rudiments of production and presentation along with rigorous insight into the field of specialisation in dance (classical or contemporary) or Music Studies (classical or modern).

