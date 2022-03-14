World University of Design establishes rapid prototyping Centre of Excellence

The Centre of Excellence aims to provide a common ground for the development of innovative and permanent methods for research and design development.

World University of Design (WUD) has established a Centre of Excellence in rapid prototyping to fabricate designed products and parts created in CAD, using additive layer manufacturing techniques instead of traditional manufacturing processes.

Under the ERASMUS+ funded DESINNO project, the center of excellence aims to provide a common ground for the development of innovative and permanent methods for research and design development, establishment of cross-sectoral projects for collaboration and co-learning, and inter-industry projects to facilitate the inclusion of design,development of sustainability aspects of design and community-based programs enabling designers, craftsmen and artisans, modernization and internationalization of the university by following design thinking methodologies, sustainability, design research, social innovation, ethical issues in design.

With the establishment of the Center of Excellence, WUD has equipped its campus with rapid prototyping tools such as 3D parametric software, 3D scanner, 3D printers, laser cutter, and CNC machine.

Established in 2018, WUD offers various programmes at undergraduate, post graduate and doctoral levels across disciplines which includes architecture, design, fashion, communication, visual arts, performing arts and management.

Read Also: O P Jindal Global University announces 12 short term study abroad programmes