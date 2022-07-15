World University of Design announces scholarships up to 100% for Haryana domiciled students

World University Of Design (WUD) has announced to offer scholarships to Haryana domiciled students for the entire duration of the programme in fields of fashion, design, communication and art. According to the official statement by the varsity, the on-admission scholarships of up to 100% are offered for Haryana domiciled students across all university programmes. The application forms can be collected personally from the admissions office of the university from Monday to Saturday between 10 am to 4 pm, World University Of Design said.

World University of Design (WUD) claims to have tied up exclusively with an NGO Sapne and has come out with a range of scholarships which include Wards of Defense Personnel, Wards of Serving Teachers, Daughter’s Privilege, Single Parent Child, Sports (National Representation), Performing Arts (National Representation). These scholarships apply to those who are not covered under existing merit-based scholarships, the varsity noted.

According to the varsity, the undergraduate courses include Bachelor of Design (BDes), Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), Bachelor of Architecture (BArch), Bachelor of Visual Arts (BVA) and Bachelor of Performing Arts (BPA). Whereas, the post-graduate programmes include Master of Design (MDes), Master of Business Administration (MBA), Master of Visual Arts (MVA) and Master of Performing Arts (MPA).

The World University of Design also claims to offer diploma programmes in fashion design, graphic and web design, photography, professional automotive modeling, painting, disaster resilient planning and design and film acting.

Interested candidates can get more details on the official website of World University of Design. Eligible candidates can apply online through the link given in the official website. The World University of Design has announced to provide 100% scholarship to the eligible students. Students need to fulfill the criteria for opt for the scholarship, the varsity said.

Chhattisgarh govt to seek parents’ support to improve quality of education