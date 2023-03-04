World should consider Delhi as the hub of education, says CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi has implemented a uniform education system in both private and government schools, providing equal facilities to all students, Arvind Kejriwal, chief minister, Delhi, claims. Additionally, he encouraged people from around the world to view Delhi as the ‘hub of education’.

A uniform education system has been implemented in both private and government schools in the city, ensuring no inequality exists, Kejriwal, stated. He also pledged to gradually improve the education system in MCD schools, with the cooperation of all councillors. Kejriwal emphasised that the transformation of the education system in Delhi will require the collaborative efforts of teachers, students, and parents.

Furthemore, the education system in Delhi would not be possible without the efforts of the teachers, students and parents, CM said. “When we started parent-teachers meetings at government schools, parents of the underprivileged students appreciated how we invited them inside the school premises and treated them with respect,” CM added.

With inputs from PTI.