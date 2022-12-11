World Design Council to support Karnataka govt to promote design thinking in schools, colleges

The World Design Council (WDC) has extended its support to the Government of Karnataka to promote design thinking in schools and colleges across the state. Paula Gazard, Chair, WDC, handed over the support letter to Ashwath Narayan C.N, IT/BT Minister, on the final day of the Future Design Summit of the Bengaluru Design Festival.

This was in response to the minister’s announcement during the inaugural season of the Bengaluru Design Festival that the Government of Karnataka is plans to promote design thinking in schools and colleges, an official release said.

“As a futuristic organisation that promotes design thinking and design education globally, the World Design Council has extended support the Government of Karnataka in this initiative. WDC will extend the global design thinking curriculum and help schools and colleges set up design clubs in their institutions,” Gazard said.

The Bengaluru Design Festival, initiated by ISDC Global and Jain School of Design, began on November 11, 2022 and will last until December 12, 2022. The festival includes more than 500 ongoing events, 200 plus global speakers, and a massive gathering of many design professionals, architects, thought leaders, policymakers, government officials, creative minds, and students, the release said.

Speaking on the closing ceremony of the month-long Bengaluru Design Festival 2022, the Karnataka IT Minister said, “Our key focus area in the coming years will be to strengthen the talent pool, a vision we are embarking upon by introducing design thinking education at the school level.”

