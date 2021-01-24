World celebrates January 24 as International Education Day, check this year’s theme and significance

The UNESCO has also commenced a 'learning planet festival' which will encourage and celebrate learning in all spheres of life. (Representative image)

Two days before India celebrates its 72nd Republic Day, the world is celebrating International Education Day today. Celebrated on January 24 every year, the International Education Day marks and celebrates the importance of education in world peace and development. The day not only gives the world an opportunity to take into account the strides made in the field of education and development but to also take stock of the challenges that make education inaccessible for a large population of the developing and underdeveloped countries, the Indian Express reported.

The International Education Day assumes more significance this year as the entire academic session of students got washed out due to the Coronavirus pandemic gripping the world. While the rich could compensate their studies with the help of online classes, the poor in large numbers were unable to escape the digital divide. The theme of this year’s International Education Day has been rightly chosen as ‘Recover and Revitalise Education for the Covid-19 Generation.“ International body UNESCO has said that the time has come to increase collaboration and international solidarity to bring the issue of education at the centre of recovery.

The celebration of the International Education Day will take place at the Paris and New York headquarters of UNESCO on January 25. The UNESCO has also commenced a ‘learning planet festival’ which will encourage and celebrate learning in all spheres of life.

The central government also last year unveiled the draft of its New Education Policy that lays stress on primary education in mother tongue, skill development, multiple exit options to students enrolled in higher education. Among other significant measures the NEP aims to abolish the regulatory institutions like the UGC, AICTE and M.Phil programme. The policy document has also aimed at making all the educational institutions in the country multidisciplinary.