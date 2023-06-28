World Bank approves $300 million loan to improve education in Chhattisgarh state schools.

The World Bank has given its approval for a $300 million loan dedicated to enhancing the standard of education in state-operated schools in Chhattisgarh. The loan has a maturity period of 18.5 years, including a grace period of five years. According to the international financial organisation, the project’s objective is to assist approximately four million students, primarily from impoverished and marginalised communities within the state, according to an official statement.

Approximately 86% of schools in the state are under government administration. While the enrolment rate at the elementary school level stands at 95%, it drops significantly to 57.6% at the senior secondary level. Additionally, the enrolment rate for boys is 10.8% lower than that for girls. The World Bank attributes these discrepancies to the limited availability of science and commerce education in many senior secondary schools and a shortage of qualified science and mathematics teachers, the statement mentioned.

Insufficient infrastructure, including the lack of laboratories and facilities, has also been identified as a contributing factor to low enrolment rates. Additionally, students from remote areas face difficulties in finding suitable accommodation. The World Bank highlighted that while girls have access to residential school facilities through the centrally sponsored Samagra Shiksha program, there is no equivalent scheme available for boys, it added.

To address these issues, the approved project aims to establish and operate approximately 600 model composite schools, covering grades 1st to 12th. These schools will specifically offer science and commerce education at the senior secondary level. The project’s objective is to provide quality education through well-trained teachers, effective school leadership and management, and sufficient infrastructure for optimal learning conditions. Auguste Tano Kouame, the World Bank Country Director in India, stated that the project will facilitate the expansion of government-managed schools offering science and commerce education at the senior secondary level, as per the statement.

Kouame further emphasised that the project will effectively equip students to take advantage of the emerging employment opportunities in Chhattisgarh’s rapidly growing manufacturing and services sectors. As part of the initiative, over 175,000 teachers are expected to receive professional development support to enhance their skills and capabilities.

With inputs from ANI.