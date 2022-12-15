Workruit plans to introduce multilingual resumes service; eyes net revenue of Rs 8 crore in FY23￼

Resume building company Workruit plans to introduce five new languages including Bahasa, Philippines, Russian, Vietnamese, and Hindi in FY23, Manikanth Challa, CEO, founder, Workruit, told FE Education. Furthermore, the firm aims to clock a gross revenue of Rs eight crore in FY23. “We plan to expand our operation in the United States (US) market in the same fiscal year,” Challa said. Furthermore, the company plans to add a psychometric assessment feature to its platform to offer customised content to the users.

Regulatory filing accessed by business intelligence platform Tofler revealed that the company’s (Storytech Private Limited) total revenue declined 49.18% to Rs 73.92 lakh in FY22 from Rs 1.45 crore in FY21. The firm’s net loss widded 192% to Rs 1.3 crore in FY22 from Rs 45 lakh in FY21. “Over profitability, we are currently focused on product development and expansion of the business,” Challa explained.

Interestingly, the firm primarily targets freshers and candidates including freshers to three years of experience. “The demand for freshers in the IT industry has significantly increased in the last few years,” Challa said. As means of monetisation, the company claims to offer its resume building services at an individual and industry level. The average ticket price of the product stands at Rs 249 per student per year. In FY22, the platform claims to have enrolled nearly four million users and collaborated with 2,500 companies. In FY23, the firm aims to partner with 5,000 companies.

In addition, the company has recently started its recruitment services, where companies can list their requirements and candidates can apply directly for jobs. “Until now the platform is kept free of cost. However, from Q1, FY24, we will monetise the recruitment platform and charge companies for listing,” Challa said.

A

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn