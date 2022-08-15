Working Executives can now enhance their CV through brand IIM; Here’s how

The young workforce today, is demanding a lot more than just a basic job in any company. They demand active (not token) involvement in discussions and decisions, especially those involving topics that directly touch them. Young and emerging leaders need to possess abilities like problem-solving, critical thinking, ideation, creativity, etc. in addition to technical expertise. They need to look more closely at how they can empower themselves for tomorrow with abilities that will enable them technically and professionally to accomplish work that has an impact as they continue to redefine ways of working. Some people enrol in the online course to upgrade their skills, while others choose to pursue additional degrees like an MBA to build their resumes for better jobs.

Consequently, there are various top B-schools in India who offer PGDBA degrees for working executives to boost their career growth by expanding their knowledge of business management. One of them, is IIM Udaipur, offers a PGDBA programme that is accessible to all employed executives who wish to improve their performance and careers by developing a strong foundation and in-depth knowledge of business management. Through this course, professionals learn to adapt, negotiate, and solve problems. The course is headed by Prof. Amish Dugar, Chairperson PGBDA-WE program and aims to develop the interpersonal and communication abilities of the learners.



While explaining about the course PGDBA-WE, he explained the classroom sessions use a case-based learning approach, which brings real-life situations into the classroom and encourages students to participate actively in their learning. Seminars, role-playing games, simulations, guest lecturers, and group exercises are the part of the course. The participants will gain skills in problem-solving, compromise, and adaptation. The course seeks to improve the students’ interpersonal and communication skills.

Prof. Amish Dugar, Chairperson PGBDA-WE program, IIM-U

The college is open for professionals who wanted to do an MBA (especially from an IIM) who otherwise had done it before enrolling in their careers. The admission to the IIM Udaipur PGDBA WE programme was done by assessing the scores secured by the candidates in exams such as Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT), Graduate Record Examinations (GRE), Common Admission Test (CAT) and the examination conducted by IIM Udaipur, together with the performance in the personal interview it conducted.

Speaking about the course, Prof Amish Dugar, Chairperson PGDBA-WE course said, “The Post Graduate Diploma in Corporate Administration for Working Executives offers a well-rounded introduction to business administration and is organised around professional growth, leadership, and strategy. Our goal is to develop corporate leaders who will lead their organisations in developing nations. The twenty-four-month programme, which is delivered online by top faculty on Saturdays and Sundays, can be attended extremely conveniently from anywhere.”

“The course has a lot to offer to the working professionals. It helps them hone their managerial and communication skills. It gives the students an IIM alumni tag where they are being called back to campus in official alumni meets. They can enhance their performance and careers by building a solid foundation and deep understanding of business management. Especially, if an entrepreneur is looking for an MBA Degree, not only an IIM will unlock his/her leadership potential, but will also give a wide exposure for funding as well,” Dugar added.

Working professionals these days are vigilant towards upskilling and re-imagining their scope in the post-pandemic era. Self-paced, video-based, interactive, and hybrid styles of learning have replaced edtech innovations. In order to create a workforce that is genuinely robust in the future, we must take into account new working methods that have arisen, the market’s constantly shifting talent needs, and technology advancements.