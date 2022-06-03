Work together to make education landscape more vibrant, says Union Edu Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

The two-day National Conference of School Education Ministers’ has concluded with a resolve to make education ecosystem more robust, vibrant and in tune with 21st century requirements and aspirations of a New India.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan thanked ministers and stakeholders of 32 states and union territories (UTs) for sharing their learnings and experiences on ways to transform learning and usher in excellence in educational practices. He stated that the curriculum teacher training, and e-learning frameworks are a priority. He further urged for more pro-active support, cooperation and participation from all states states and UTs in the development of National Curriculum Framework (NCF) and in building teacher capacities.

The Minister said that the National Education Policy (NEP) also lays emphasis on skilling. He exhorted the states and UTs to strengthen DIET and also leverage the school infrastructure after school hours to come up with substantial number of skill hubs. He suggested states and UTs to also evolve ways to blend curriculum keeping in mind their specific requirements.

On the secondday of the conference, the interactive session with education ministers was held covering topics including rolling out and progress of NEP 2020 implementation, state curriculum framework (SCF) preparation, sharing of strategies for learning recovery after school reopening

foundational literacy and numeracy and vidya pravesh skills in schools student registry and NDEAR.

The Education Ministers and senior officials expressed their interest in setting up the Vidya Samiksha Kendra at state level, integrating it with district, block, school level for the purpose of analysis and diagnostics of learning levels in schools, which in turn shall be used as a tool for further improvement of learning outcomes. A presentation on National Education Technology Forum and National Digital Education Architecture (NDEAR) was also given by Anil Sahasrabudhe, chairperson, All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE).

Read also: Data breach a major concern as universities struggle with cyber threats