Work of IGNOU professors needs to be celebrated, says education minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan has said that the works of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) professors need to be appreciated. The minister added that whatever the IGNOU has been doing since its inception in 1985 has now become the National Education Policy and is being implemented across the country.

According to the minister, the IGNOU professors are like Lord Hanuman, who was unaware of the powers he possessed, and asserted that their work needs to be celebrated. The remarks were made during the address of the 35th convocation of the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU). A total of 2,91,586 students have received degrees and diploma certificates at the convocation ceremony.

The minister also said he was a student leader and has now become the education minister. Recalling his time as a student, he said in the late 1980s and early 1990s, there were protests against the Mandal Commission report and no convocation was held.

“In our country, tolerance is spoken about and written about. Sometimes, we also receive suggestions on it from abroad. But I feel that it is in-built in our democracy. If we want to establish India as a knowledge-based economic superpower, we must ensure a paradigm shift in our education landscape,” the education minister added.

The minister has also launched the initiative of the University to deliver degrees using Block-chain Technology developed with support of IIT Kanpur. The university conferred 60,570 students with Blockchain-Based Digital Degrees at the Convocation.

With inputs from PTI.

