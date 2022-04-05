Women’s commission asks Union education minister to take action over book listing ‘merits’ of dowry

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has asked education minister Dharmendra Pradhan to take remedial action over a book for nursing students listing the “merits and advantages” of the dowry system.

The cover of the book, ‘Textbook of Sociology for Nurses’ by T K Indrani, claims that it is written according to the Indian Nursing Council syllabus. Under the heading “The Merits of Dowry” in the book, it is mentioned that getting a share of parental property in dowry is one of the “merits” of the regressive practice.

The NCW, in a statement, said the matter is of serious concern and the commission has taken cognisance of it. According to the statement, the context of the textbook sends a very wrong message to students about the prevailing menace of ‘dowry’. Rekha Sharma, chairperson, NSW, has written to education minister Dharmendra Pradhan to intervene and to take remedial action in the matter.

Sharma has also written to Rajesh Bhushan, the Union health secretary, for initiating action in the matter to inform the NCW about it within a week.

With inputs from PTI

