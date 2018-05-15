Women empowerment! IIT Hyderabad motivates girl students to take up career in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math

Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) is motivating women to take up their careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

This comes just days after IIM Bangalore selected 100 women entrepreneurs and their ideas for incubation in order to empower women in the various field. In a step taken by IITH, the institute is hosting 'Vigyan Jyothi,' which is a two-week Residential Training Programme designed to give an exposure to girl students to the various careers in STEM. This program will also deal with mental and physical fitness, emotional resilience, personal health and hygiene and most importantly, exposure, and is currently being held at IIT Hyderabad campus from 12th May 2018 to 29th May 2018.

The program is being funded by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Govt of India, in which around 35 meritorious girl students of class XI are taking part. Hailing the program, Director of IITH Prof UB. Desai highlighted its importance and said that ‘Vigyan Jyoti’ is a great initiative to motivate girl students to pursue a career engineering and technology. He further said that participation of women in technology development is a must. This workshop by the Teaching and Learning Center at IITH and the faculty of IITH will help in achieving gender parity in engineering and technology profession, Desai added.

About Vigyan Jyothi

• Vigyan Jyothi knowledge centre intends to look into coaching, mentorship interaction with role models to stimulate equity and equality in the participation of girls in Higher Education and careers in STEM.

• Taken up this year as a pilot project, it also includes lectures, seminar, lab visit, hands-on sessions, do and discover, business quiz, students outing, personality development, yoga, newspaper reading and so on.

• Under the program, the students would be taken to various laboratories such as 3D printing, robotics, tinkerer’s, materials science, physics, chemistry, and others.

• The students would also be taken on a heritage tour to Qutab Shahi, Golconda, and museums besides to the Birla Planetarium and the National Institute of Rural Development (NIRD).

What experts say

• Ms. Himani Agrawal, Program manager, Amazon India

“It’s good to know that institutes like IIT are acknowledging the challenges women face and are taking steps to soothe their endeavours towards rewarding career options in STEM. Vigyan Jyoti knowledge Centre residential program organised by IIT Hyderabad is a promising initiative, designed to provide motivation, vision and guidance to girls early on, so they can pursue their dreams and contribute to the growth of our society. I am happy to be associated with this program and do my bit in this direction.”

• Ms. Juhee Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer, IIT Hyderabad Incubators

“Careers in STEM for girls is the critical focus and aspiration of this program. The workshops cover a range of areas to encourage the young women to consider taking up careers in technology, maths or science. Through the program, we are offering speakers from industry, academia, policy think tanks and startups who will be role models who can share their real-life experiences to inspire the students to be part of a high- tech work force in the future.”

• Dr. Mudrika Khandelwal, Assistant Professor, Department of Materials Science and Metallurgical Engineering, IIT Hyderabad, and Program Coordinator

“Women often tend to find themselves in a situation where they have to choose between personal and professional life. This workshop is an effort to prove that it is not a problem of choosing but optimising. And this can happen only when we see role models, when we are aware of options and paths. Above all, this workshop targets an overall development.”