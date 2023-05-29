Women at the Helm: Shaping the Future of Education in a World of Human-Machine Synergy

By Soumya Aggarwal

As our world continues to change and evolve, the future of education is at the forefront of our minds. With machines taking on an ever-increasing role in our lives, the jobs of tomorrow will demand a unique blend of human qualities. In a world where machines are taking on repetitive tasks, we need leaders who can think beyond the obvious and foster human development that goes beyond the confines of traditional academia. The capacity for creativity, empathy, and building strong social connections are fundamental human strengths that will define our roles in a world dominated by automation and artificial intelligence. By cultivating these uniquely human qualities – creativity, empathy, and strong social connections – we can ensure that we continue to play a meaningful role in a world increasingly shaped by machines. This is where women’s innate strengths in these areas come into play, making them ideal leaders for the future of higher education and beyond. By fostering these attributes in the next generation of students, we can create a society that thrives on collaboration, understanding, and innovation in harmony with the advancements brought by machines.i

The world is understanding the importance of teaching values and soft skills through mentorship and the future of work getting dominated by values of empathy and collaboration. As I ponder the future of higher education, these two thoughts merge. When feminine qualities define the job market, it stands to reason that higher education should be shaped by them as well.

Higher education must adapt to the changing landscape, and women’s unique strengths make them ideal leaders for this transition. A 2016 study by the Harvard Business Review found that women scored higher than men in 17 of 19 leadership capabilities, including collaboration, empathy, and the ability to foster innovation. Women can drive the development of dynamic and compassionate academic environments that foster holistic human development. As machines take over repetitive and mundane tasks, the future of education will rely on the human touch, nurturing creativity, innovation, and personal growth.

Women leaders possess unique qualities, such as inclusiveness, emotional intelligence, and a collaborative approach to decision-making, which are critical in navigating the challenges and opportunities of the human-machine era. An American Council on Education study found that female college presidents were more likely to prioritize diversity and inclusion initiatives. By actively promoting and supporting women in leadership roles, we can create more effective governance, better academic programs, and campus cultures that value the voices and experiences of all community members.

In times of uncertainty, a nurturing and empathetic approach to education can lead to higher student retention rates, enhanced mental well-being, and a sense of belonging that fosters academic success. According to a 2019 Journal of Educational Psychology study, students who perceive their instructors as empathetic are likely to experience increased motivation and academic achievement. Women’s ability to foster collaboration and inclusivity in leadership roles encourages an environment where diverse perspectives are valued, promoting innovation and enriching the learning experience for all academic community members.

Also Read Mizoram extends education support to displaced children from state amid ethnic riots



Throughout history, trailblazing women like Jane Goodall and Ruth Simmons have made significant contributions to higher education as educators, researchers, and leaders. Their accomplishments serve as both an inspiration for future generations of women and a testament to the importance of diverse voices in higher education. To fully leverage the strengths of women in higher education, concerted efforts by universities, governments, and society are required to promote and support their involvement at all levels. Concrete steps, such as implementing mentorship programs, targeted funding, and leadership training, can help cultivate a generation of women equipped to impact the academic world.

As we navigate the complex landscape of human-machine synergy, it is our collective responsibility to champion the distinctive talents of women and empower them to shape the future of education. By working together to celebrate and support the involvement of women at all levels, we can pave the way for a brighter future for students, institutions, and society as a whole. As a mother, entrepreneur, and academic, I am committed to fostering a dynamic, compassionate, inclusive academic landscape, leaving a transformative and lasting legacy for future generations.

(The author is a COO of Rishihood University. She is an alumnus of HEC Paris and Lady Sri Ram College for Women.)

Disclaimer: Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of Financial Express Online. Reproducing this content without permission is prohibited.