WNS Cares Foundation partners with PIF to impart cybersafety education to children and youths

WNS Cares Foundation (WCF), the CSR arm of WNS Global Services, has collaborated with Pratham InfoTech Foundation (PIF) to impart practical knowledge around cybersafety to children and youth through its digital platform CyberSmart.

In three phases, WCF and PIF will educate more than 10 lakh students about the fundamentals of cybersafety, over a period of 18 months. In the initial phase, WCF and PIF will shortlist 11 states across India to launch the CyberSmart campaign. As a part of the campaign, PIF’s team will comprise nearly 50 members who will mobilize over 20,000 CyberSmart teachers to conduct CyberSmart workshops in schools across the shortlisted states. The campaign will teach the students about the risks present in cyberspace, preventive measures to avoid them and actions they must take if they are targeted by cybercriminals.

“Since its launch in May 2020, CyberSmart has been steadily spreading the message of cybersafety across the country through a series of strategic collaborations. This partnership with Pratham Infotech Foundation is a natural extension of our long-standing relationship,” Shamini Murugesh, honorary chief mentor, WCF and creator, CyberSmart said.

“WNS Cares Foundation and Pratham Infotech Foundation are focused on a common goal, leveraging digital platforms and solutions to make equitable opportunities available to children and youth. This collaboration is a logical next step in that direction. With the CyberSmart campaign, we will be enabling students to use the cyberspace with knowledge and empowering them to seize opportunities for growth and development with confidence,” Prem Yadav, co-founder and CEO, PIF added.

PIF, a non-profit organization that works in India to bridge the digital divide, facilitate the adoption of Information Technologies (IT) in education, and equip disadvantaged youths with skills, tools and capabilities that the new global economy demands, is WCF’s oldest implementation partner for its digital programs. Since 2014, PIF has been implementing one of the WCF’ flagship initiatives computer-aided literacy and digital literacy as life skills.

