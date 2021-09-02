With prizes upto Rs 3 crore, govt launches nation-wide ‘Fit India Quiz’ for school students

Students who emerge victorious at the prelims round will compete at the state level round of the quiz which is slated to be conducted in December this year.

The Union Ministry of Education has launched the nation-wide Fit India Quiz on the theme of sports and fitness for school students as part of its Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ initiative to commemorate the 75th year of the country’s independence. In addition to fostering enthusiasm, awareness and knowledge about sports and fitness among children, the quiz will also award the schools of winning students with cash prizes of upto Rs 3 crores.

Fit India Quiz

As per the press release issued by the Education Ministry, schools across the country can individually register as a unit to participate in the quiz on the Fit India website before the deadline of September 30. Schools will also need to nominate the best talent at their school for participation in the preliminary round of the Quiz that is slated to be conducted at the end of October.

Students who emerge victorious at the prelims round will compete at the state level round of the quiz which is slated to be conducted in December this year. The final national level round of the quiz will be conducted in the period between January and February next year. The final event of the national quiz will be aired live on Star Sports, as per the government release.

Who launched the Fit India Quiz

Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan and Union Minister of Youth and Sports Anurag Thakur launched the Fit India Quiz in the virtual presence of Olympic medal champion sports icons Neeraj Chopra and P V Sindhu, a press release issued by the Education Ministry said. The launch of the event also the participation of children from a few schools and an impromptu quiz competition, it added.

Speaking on the occasion, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that there is an integral link between sports, fitness and education. He also said that the Fit India Quiz will not only bring students from across the country on the national platform to showcase their knowledge but also make them aware about the rich history of the country’s sports and indigenous sports practiced in the country.

Pradhan further said that the New Education Policy 2020 launched by the central government gives adequate attention to the theme of sports and fitness in the education curriculum. Emphasising on the harmful effects caused by Covid-19 pandemic on the normal lives of the students, Minister Pradhan said that the importance of fitness has increased manifold during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Participating in the discussion, Tokyo Olympic 2020 Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra said that he was elated and happy by the collective efforts of improving the sports scenario in the country. On the other hand, P V Sindhu appealed to each and every student in the country to partake in the national quiz.