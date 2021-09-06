WiT-ACE launches Wocademy online

After affirmations with companies, offerings of the Wodemy are now available digitally through the WiT-ACE platform.

The WiT-ACE—Women in Technology-Accelerated Career Experience for Women—has launched the online version of the Wocademy (an edtech platform offering women learning opportunities across the training and mentoring ecosystems). After an extensive research carried out by the WiT-ACE on how women learn and the support sought by them for skilling, the Wocademy was launched as a pilot in early 2021 and has so far delivered over 650 training and mentoring sessions to over 1,800 women professionals for organisations like Mindtree, NICE, DBS, Akamai, WEP, WhatsApp, IBM and Fiserv.

The Wocademy Online offers over 100 self-paced as well as live instructor-led programmes, focused on self-enhancement, life-stage enablement along with functional and technical skills upgrades for women professionals looking to transition into a senior role, returning to work after a break or looking for a career switch. “The programmes are designed with the goal of making their journey to the boardroom much easier,” the WiT-ACE said in a statement.

Apart from offering its proprietary programmes that address challenges and needs that are unique to women as they navigate through different stages of their life, the WiT-ACE has also partnered with learning platforms like Knolskape, Imarticus, Momenta, Humanlinks and Glow to offer a wider range of learning and skilling opportunities through the Wocademy Online.

Anuranjita Kumar, founder & CEO, WiT-ACE, said, “Through the Wocademy, we are not just aiming at reskilling or upskilling women, but also preparing them to choose their own career paths without undue compromises. The Wocademy is designed to create an immersive learning journey for individuals and businesses, through a practitioner’s perspective, with a focus on competency mapping, succession planning and capability development.”

The Wocademy Online offers programmes under three broad categories of tech skills, soft skills and functional skills. Tech skills include AI, blockchain, big data, cybersecurity and IoT, among others, while soft skills focus on leadership and personal skills development. Functional skills include project management, product management, digital marketing and strategic management, among others.