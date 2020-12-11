Wipro GE Healthcare in tie-up with IITM to foster industry-academia collaboration

Under this programme, Wipro GE Healthcare will also provide financial aid and industrial expertise to chosen masters’ (MS) research scholars at IITM.

Wipro GE Healthcare (WGE) on Thursday announced a fellowship partnership with Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) to provide increased opportunities for research scholars to build and further improve the innovation ecosystem.

Azim Premji, chairman, Wipro GE Healthcare, said, “The world of healthcare is getting transformed through use of digital technologies which can address some of the toughest healthcare challenges. This transformation can be accelerated by building a collaborative ecosystem of industry and academia partners. Through this partnership with IITM, we wish to mentor the students and their ideas, and help them develop affordable healthcare solutions for those in need across the country.”

Wipro GE Healthcare aims to develop an innovation mindset in students with engineering skills by providing industrial exposure in healthcare domain and other technology areas of the company through close collaboration with technical experts.

Research scholars of this MS programme will also be offered a nine-month internship opportunity at WGE. The partnership will further evangelise the concept of local innovation in affordable medical technology and other related areas through activities such as student hackathons, guest lectures, product teardowns and lecture demonstrations.

Bhaskar Ramamurthi, director, IITM, said, “This collaboration will provide a rich experience to research scholars of the programme as they will get a chance to work on diverse healthcare projects and get mentored by industry experts from Wipro GE Healthcare. Such research degree programmes driven by industry-academia partnership are an important element of IITM’s research and innovation ecosystem.”