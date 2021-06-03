  • MORE MARKET STATS

Will you watch IPL or Olympics now? How PM Modi surprised CBSE students – watch video

By: |
Updated: June 03, 2021 7:43 PM

PM Modi also told CBSE students that they should always remember the mantra of 'health is wealth'

CBSE, CBSE students, CBSE Class 12 students, CBSE exams cancelled, CBSE news, CBSE latest, Narendra Modi, PM ModiPM Modi told the students that the decision to cancel exams was taken in their interest. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

In a surprise interaction with class-12 students and their parents, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asked them to utilise their time in a productive and creative manner following the cancellation of their exams and said they should never feel stressed about any examination.


Joining the online interaction organised by the Education Ministry, Modi asked them how they are feeling following the cancellation of the board exams in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and what are they planning to do now. The prime minister asked the students whether they will watch IPL, Champion’s League, or wait for the Olympics. He also told students that they should always remember the mantra of ‘health is wealth’ and enquired what do they do to remain physically fit.

Several students shared their experiences with the prime minister about how the announcement brought relief for them and ended a long spell of uncertainty. Modi told the students that the decision to cancel exams was taken in their interest. Some parents also shared their thoughts about how students can focus now on their college admissions.

The government on Tuesday decided to cancel the CBSE class 12 board exams amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic across the country with Modi asserting that the decision was taken in the interest of students and the anxiety among students, parents and teachers must be put to an end. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Modi in which it was decided that the CBSE will take steps to compile the results of Class 12 students according to a well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner.

 

