Will this big step by Yogi Adityanath led govt restrict UP schools from charging hefty fees?

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Photo: PTI)

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government today passed an Ordinance in order to keep a check on the arbitrary fee hike by private schools in the state. The new law that has been brought into practice will be applicable to all the private schools in the state including minority institutions that are affiliated with UP Board, CBSE and ICSE. The new law states that now schools will not be able to charge admission fees every year. In addition to this, the schools in the state will not be able to change their school uniform for 5 years or increase the fees of their school. The schools that charge extra than the regulated fees, will have to lose their accreditation.

The name of the ordinance is ‘Uttar Pradesh Self-financed Independent School Ordinance 2018.’ All the school where the annual fee is more than 20 thousand rupees will be included under this ordinance. Only pre-primary schools in the state are free from not following the ordinance. The new law has made it mandatory for private schools to notify any fee change on their official website along with the notice board, 60 days prior to the commencement of the new academic board.

The new law also states that the schools can not charge any capitation fee form students. It adds that the registration and prospectus fees will be charged by schools only one time. In addition to this, it says that schools will no longer be able to collect the fee on an annual basis. Now, they will have to collect the same either monthly, quarterly or half-yearly.

Earlier in the month, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma had talked about the government’s plan to pass a law in order to restrict schools from charging hefty fees from the parents. Sharma while talking about the new law said, “Once the ordinance is notified, the new rules will come into effect from the present academic session (2018-19) prohibiting schools from raising fees arbitrarily,” as quoted by PTI. Sharma added that if in case a school increases the fees, they will have to consult a regulatory committee headed by a divisional commissioner.