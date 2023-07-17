Wiley Survey: 46% of young professionals believe tech career awareness lacks in schools and colleges

Around 46% of young professionals believe that tech careers were not promoted to them in schools or colleges, while 52% of women said that they didn’t receive the push even during college, a Wiley survey revealed.

As per the survey, eight percent of young professionals said they never received sufficient information about tech careers, including 10% of women who had to rely on independent research about careers.

Around 200 senior IT decision-makers and approximately 1,000 young professionals aged 21 to 25, working in Indian tech enterprises were surveyed in this report to assess the challenges and opportunities in the sector.

The survey findings cite a lack of awareness as a primary reason for the shortage of candidates in India’s tech industry. When asked about their motivations for entering the tech sector, despite limited education and encouragement in school or college, 39% of respondents said their independent research on various industries led them to believe that tech provided the greatest opportunities. Additionally, 35% were inspired by prominent figures or media, 23% received encouragement from friends, 23% possessed a natural affinity for science and mathematics, and 21% were influenced by their parents.

Furthermore, the survey reveals mixed sentiments among young talent in the tech sector. 30% of Gen Zs viewed tech careers as futureproof. Concerns arise with 36% perceiving the industry as male-dominated, 20% feeling unwelcome, and 20% lacking awareness of job opportunities (22% among women). Overall, 45% of respondents reported positive experiences in the tech industry, with 30% describing them as mostly positive. However, women highlighted specific challenges they encounter.

Among women surveyed, 25% felt uncomfortable in their current roles, and 34% expressed a desire to leave their roles because they felt unwelcome or uncomfortable. These challenges were attributed to factors such as organisational culture/leadership (30%), lack of support/resources (33%), lack of appreciation/rewards (33%), lack of growth opportunities (40%), and unequal treatment/gender pay gaps (30%). Additionally, 32% of women said they faced discrimination in the tech recruitment market.

Within the tech industry, businesses face an ongoing battle to recruit women for various roles. A staggering 45% of companies encountered difficulties in attracting women for entry-level tech positions, 28% for mid-level roles, and 20% for senior-level openings. For a notable 13% of organisations, the struggle spans across all levels, while 20% of businesses found the process of recruiting women for tech roles easy.

Additionally, 37% of businesses admitted to having a gender pay gap problem. 74% of businesses that admitted to having a gender pay gap problem are struggling to close it. Moreover, 54% of companies found it challenging to retain female tech talent. More than one in 10 businesses lack a comprehensive diversity and inclusion strategy.

Despite the prevailing challenges, businesses are taking steps to support and empower women in the tech industry. About 81% of companies offer mentorship programs tailored to women employees, providing invaluable guidance for their professional and personal development. Furthermore, 63% of organisations prioritised internal development, aiming to cultivate women leaders from within their ranks. In fact, only 16% reported hiring women from outside the company for senior-level openings. In recognition of the needs of women in the workforce, 70% of businesses have updated their benefits packages, while 39% have implemented flexible working policies to attract and retain more women.