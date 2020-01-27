Why women entrepreneurs are returning to B-schools?

Given that few mentors have the experience of interacting with women entrepreneurs, by joining a management programme women find mentors in one another.

By Suresh Bhagavatula

In the past, entrepreneurs believed that having a practical experience is enough for growing their ventures. But that is changing. Today, many of them feel the need to go back to school. Some join to get energised by understanding new business and financial frameworks, improve the network by interacting with fellow entrepreneurs, and to expand one’s functional skills. Others join to solve a pressing problem at hand. The focus of a B-school course is to provide a broad-based skill set that would expand the vision of an entrepreneur, so that they can return to their business mentally-enriched. Consulting, on the other hand, is about solving a specific problem that the venture may be facing.

Compared to some years ago, today one finds an increasing number of women entrepreneurs in B-schools. Most schools are also offering women-specific entrepreneurship and management content.

Research on women entrepreneurship in India shows that women-led ventures are usually smaller than those led by men. There are many reasons behind this. Women do not have the necessary degrees of freedom to grow their ventures because of societal and family pressures. And, comparatively, they do not easily receive financial support—around 6% of VC funds are provided for women-led ventures. But when women entrepreneurs join management programmes, they are likely to find other women entrepreneurs who could be their customers or service providers. This could offer new opportunities of growth.

Women-led ventures usually remain small because they do not find enough talented employees to work, especially men—it’s been seen that not all men feel comfortable working for a woman boss, usually in smaller towns. Over the years that we, at IIM Bangalore, have offered the women entrepreneurship programme, we have noticed that women find it easier to identify employees and co-founders from fellow participants of the cohort or by leveraging the networks of the cohort.

Entrepreneurship is a roller-coaster ride for everybody involved. Given that few mentors have the experience of interacting with women entrepreneurs, by joining a management programme women find mentors in one another. Mentorship need not be business-focused—many women find it challenging to navigate the societal and family compulsions and may find support from their fellow participants.

Finally, we have seen that most women who have joined and completed our programmes obtain high levels of confidence because of new knowledge, skill sets and networks they acquire. This high confidence naturally translates into better venture management and growth.

The author is chair, Entrepreneurship Area at IIM Bangalore