Why teachers need training to support the smart development of students

By Aarul Malaviya

In a world connected with the internet and one that is getting increasingly ‘smarter’ by the day, the learning environment, as well as the larger educational system, have undergone tremendous change. From smart educational technologies and platforms to smart classrooms, to smart teaching and learning techniques and methods, to smart tools and materials, there is a lot that is shaping the ‘smart development’ pathways for students. Even as a steadily emerging tech-driven learning ecosystem sets the stage for a more personalised, interactive and self-paced learning experience for students, teachers remain at the centre stage of a student’s learning journey. Particularly at a time when the erstwhile and traditional classroom format is still in a mode of transition, teachers need to be trained adequately so they may not only help themselves but also their students.

Why would teachers need training to improve their competencies?

To understand the nuances of the new smart learning environment

Given the relatively nascent nature of the smart learning environment, which is still in an emerging phase, teachers must develop a holistic view of the landscape in totality and reflect on their practice to achieve the best outcomes for their students while also making progress professionally. Hence, in addition to a domain or subject knowledge, unless they stay abreast with the complexities arising out of the new technology-driven learning environment, leverage the opportunities and learn to manage new expectations of students and parents, they would not be able to guide their pupils for success in the future. In addition, they must be well-versed and comfortable with using modern learning platforms and materials such as handheld devices and technologies, interactive whiteboards, large projection displays and shared screens, touchscreens, smart tables, cameras and recording equipment, collaborative learning systems, learning management systems, simulation tools, online repositories of learning content, educational games and web 2.0 social applications etc.

To develop smart learning programmes in a hybrid learning environment

In a time and age when information and knowledge are readily available and can be shared instantly across borders, teachers must realise that conventional rote learning and memory-based teaching and learning techniques are no longer desirable. Over the years, educational researchers and experts have emphasised the need to promote not only logical, convergent and objective thinking among students but also elicit creative, abstract and subjective thinking amongst them. In other words, instead of conformist and stereotypical ideas, students must be able to generate innovative and out-of-the-box solutions with a problem-solving approach. The lesson plans, the lecture format, the assessment methods, the classroom discussions, and the employment of reinforcement techniques should all be geared towards bringing out the best in a student. All this the teachers must be able to do with the aid of modern technologies and equipment if they are to stay relevant. For instance, keeping in mind the growing popularity of Chat GPT among students, teachers should be able to use this large generative language model as an effective teaching assistance tool. Teachers would also do well to acknowledge that a blended or hybrid learning environment is well-received and is here to stay. Some of the other modern approaches that teachers could use would include flipped learning, game-based learning, and case-based learning, among others.

To embrace the shift from teacher-centred to student-centred learning

Ironically enough, teachers must also be trained to accept the idea that essentially, the learning environment has changed from that of teacher-centred to one of student-centred. This means that instead of focusing primarily on completing a specific curriculum within a certain time period determined solely by the school administration or the teacher themselves, now the teacher needs to align his teaching and content with the needs of individual students. As such, even when delivering a lecture for a collective audience, they must be able to accommodate the learning needs of every one of their students while being mindful of the latter’s aptitude and ability thereby delivering a hyper-personalised learning experience for their students. In a similar vein, teachers teaching at different levels would need to adopt different approaches for their students. Those teaching at early childhood care and education or ECCE levels would require to take up different methods and techniques as compared to say, those teaching students of secondary and higher secondary levels.

To develop an empathetic understanding of students

While preparing themselves for a tech-driven classroom environment, teachers must also be trained in identifying students from relatively weaker socio-economic backgrounds with less exposure to modern gadgets, smart learning systems and material. Accordingly, teachers would need to use innovative methods to motivate and guide such students. Equally important is that teachers would require training in identifying and addressing the learning needs of special needs students who would also be likely to struggle with navigating the tools and materials used in a smart classroom environment. Additionally, teachers should be trained and equipped in improving and nurturing emotional intelligence among their students. Armed with emotional intelligence, a critical ingredient for success today, students would become additionally ‘smart’.

To recognize the connectedness between classroom learning and future readiness

Teachers would need to have a long-term vision of the connectedness that exists between students’ learning outcomes during school days and how they would perform in the future. While new and transformational technologies continually shape the school ecosystem, the future of the job market would be forged by the upcoming fourth industrial revolution (underway in very limited ways) where even more modern and cutting-edge technologies would determine the nature of and demand for new-age jobs. Today’s teachers would need to recognize this connection. There are AI-based assessment systems that can, with a great degree of precision, predict the likelihood of a school student’s success in the workplace of the future.

To stay updated with the latest curricula and teaching practices

And finally, teachers must from time to time participate in short to medium-term Continuous Professional Development (CPD) programmes held in the form of workshops, seminars and conferences. This would help them stay updated on not only new curricula and content but also new pedagogies, teaching methods and practices being developed elsewhere in the world.

Therefore, if teachers undergo regular training in pedagogical approaches and teaching strategies for a smart classroom environment, there is nothing that can stop their students from becoming truly smart.

The author is founder, Zamit. Views are personal.