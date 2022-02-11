Why study abroad could be the right path for a bright future?

Study abroad opens doors for the students to learn and research new subjects like Robotics and build their careers way ahead of others.

Every year lakhs of students pass out from high school and embark on a new kind of journey called higher education. It is here that some opt for home grown universities while many choose to study abroad at universities in the UK, Canada, Australia, Germany for a global exposure. So let’s understand why studying abroad could be the right option for a bright future.

Global recognition and career growth

Companies usually prefer candidates with foreign university degrees; however, the fact remains that they look for candidates who are flexible, open-minded, culturally aware, and easily adaptable towards the work culture. And education abroad empowers students with all these qualities.

Work abroad

Moreover, after studying abroad, students get an opportunity to work there. This adds to their professional experience. This also ensures a higher package and relevant job opportunities in India when they are back home.

Choice of subject

Universities in the UK, Canada, Australia, Germany offer courses on the latest technologies, which Indian universities are gradually adopting. So, study abroad opens doors for the students to learn and research new subjects like Robotics and build their careers way ahead of others. The universities also offer flexibility in the courses by providing the option to choose ‘dual major,’ ‘minor’ and ‘free electives,’ which refers to studying more than one subject.

Holistic development

Till now the Indian education system has focussed on gaining more scores besides higher grades, which puts a lot of pressure on the students, resulting in mugging up culture. Also, the education framework here lacks critical and logical thinking, minimising their reasoning aspect. Moreover, this pressure and theoretical approach often make students ignore their all-around development, such as their interests in extra-curricular activities.

The bottom line is that studying abroad is not just an educational exposure but a life-changing experience. Studying abroad gives students the opportunity and platform to explore their skills holistically, handle different situations, manage their time between studies and other activities like an internship or part-time jobs while grooming themselves amongst the cosmopolitan crowd and people from different cultures.