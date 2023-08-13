Why should higher education institutions opt for a learning management system?

By Prem Das Maheshwari

Technology can help improve communication and collaboration among students and teachers by letting them use various online platforms and tools. As India aims to promote technology-enabled learning through its visionary National Education Policy (NEP 2020), there is a focus on specific goals to achieve this objective, such as a digital infrastructure in higher education institutes (HEIs), e-content development, blended learning, online assessments and feedback, and learning management systems (LMSs).

Adopting LMSs at HEIs in the country has caught up some pace, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic. The unprecedented situation significantly accelerated the adoption of edtech solutions globally, with more and more HEIs looking forward to opting for LMS, including in India.

LMS: Its purpose, key features and functionalities

Basically, LMSs are the operating systems or dashboards of technology-enabled classrooms and schools. They have become ubiquitous or indispensable for HEIs today, as they are designed to centralise, scale and measure the education ecosystem. From student attendance to assignments, study materials to tests, the LMS is playing a crucial role at every level of education.

An LMS is a powerful tool that can streamline the process of teaching and learning or offer training within an educational institution or business. Its key features include communicating and tracking student work or grades, offering personalised learning paths by integrating tools, incorporating gamification elements, and provide customisable interfaces as per the need of an institution.

LMS tools simplify the whole education process while making it easy for educators to add or remove courses, control user options, import or export files, and perform a host of other administrative functions. A cost-effective approach to learning, using an LMS also saves money for HEIs in multiple ways. For example, schools do not have to hire lecturers for every classroom. Learning is centralised and fully automated through an LMS. This means, students can access educational content and learn online in the absence of a teacher. In addition, digitizing learning removes the need for physical classrooms, desks, projectors, and whiteboards, reducing the cost of facilitating classes.

Benefits of an LMS in higher education

● Enhanced communication and collaboration: LMS platforms offer communication tools such as discussion forums, messaging systems and video conferencing capabilities. These features facilitate interaction and collaboration among students and instructors, allowing for seamless exchange of ideas.

● Efficient content delivery: With an LMS, educators can create and deliver content more efficiently. They can upload course materials, lecture notes, videos and other resources in various formats. This ensures that students have easy access to learning materials anytime, anywhere, promoting a flexible and personalized learning experience.

● Personalised learning experience: LMS platforms can support adaptive learning approaches by allowing educators to create personalised learning paths for individual students. Through features such as learning analytics, educators can track students’ performance, identify areas of improvement, and provide targeted interventions and resources based on their specific needs.

Apart from that, an LMS can provide HEIs with data-driven decision-making, scalability and flexibility, accessibility and inclusivity, and continuous learning and professional development.

Future trends and developments in an LMS

Mobile technology, analytics, interoperability, virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR), and social networks are some technologies that are driving LMS technology today. Other trends and developments that will inform LMSs in the coming years include personalised learning with the use of artificial intelligence (AI), immersive learning with AR and VR, nano learning, and gamification.

In this way, the LMS will pave the path for the integration of technology into the Indian education system, aligning with the emphasis of NEP 2020 on leveraging technology for enhanced learning experiences. Pertinent to mention here that there are many international players in the market today, some with dedicated platforms aligned with the goals of NEP 2020.

Conclusion

An LMS in higher education can lead to enhanced communication and collaboration, efficient content delivery, personalized learning experiences, and above all, promote technology-enabled learning at HEIs. It also aligns with the purpose of NEP 2020 to put particular emphasis on online and digital education. This makes it crucial for HEIs to embrace LMSs to benefit all stakeholders in the education space, including the institution, teachers and students.

The author is business director, South Asia, D2L.