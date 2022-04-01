Why new modes of learning should be taken as an opportunity and not as a challenge; PM Modi on Pariksha Pe Charcha

As children return to school, in this post-pandemic world, new modes of learning should be taken as an opportunity, not as a challenge, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said at the 5th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022, held at Talkatora Stadium in Delhi, on Friday. He further added that the problem is not with the online or offline modes of study, “Even in the offline mode of study, the mind could be very distracted. It is not the medium but the mind that is the problem”, he said. He added that whether it is online or offline when the mind is in the study, distractions won’t bother the students.

He further said that technology would evolve and students should embrace new technologies in education. “New modes of learning should be taken as an opportunity, not as a challenge. Online can augment your offline learning. Online is for collection and offline is for nurturing and doing,” he added. He gave an example of preparing dosa. One can learn to make dosa online but preparation and consumption will happen offline. He said there is so much happiness in thinking about oneself and staying with one’s own self as compared to living in the virtual world.

He also interacted with students, teachers, and parents on exam related issues faced by the students. Students present physically or virtually from different schools and institutions across the country asked exam related questions. He further said that questions which could not be taken, will be answered in audio, video or text channel through NAMO application platform.

Present in the event were Union Ministers Shri Dharmendra Pradhan (Education), Smt. Annpurna Devi (MoS, Education), Dr. Subhas Sarkar (MoS, Education), Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh and Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar (MoS, Electronics and Information Technology) with virtual presence of chief ministers, governors, and education ministers of different states.

The first segment of questions was asked from Khushi Jain, Vivekananda School, Delhi and Kini Patel, Gujrat about how to overcome the exam stress and tensions. In response, the PM asked them not to get stressed during examinations as by giving exams so many times in life, one becomes “examproof”. “Appear for the exam in a festive mood without any stress,” he said.

The next set of questions were asked by several students – Tarun from Karnataka, Sahid Ali from Delhi, and Keerthana from Thiruvananthapuram, and Chandrachurenswaran, teacher, Tamil Nadu on how to cope up with distraction and other challenges in the online education system. According to the PM, the problem is not with the medium but with unmindfulness. “Treat technology as an opportunity, not as a challenge,” he said. He also added that the 20th century education system and ideas can not determine the development trajectory of the 21st century, and we have to change with time.

While being asked about the National Education Policy (NEP) and how it will empower the young Indians, PM Modi said that NEP 2020 will pave the way for Naya Bharat and with proper implementation, the policy will bring “multiple benefits”. He emphasised on skill based education and knowledge as an integral part of the NEP 2020.

“Unfulfilled dreams of teachers and parents can not be forced on students. It is important for children to follow their own dreams,” said the PM, while Roshni from Ghaziabad, and Kiran from Punjab asked him about remedies to cope up parental pressure and expectations. He pointed out that parents should not inject their wishes and dreams into their children, which otherwise will pressurise the young minds. He also emphasised that self-analysis, self-understanding, and self-motivation are the key things to success.

The last question was asked on how to contribute to protect the environment, to the PM replied that we should focus on ‘P3- Pro Planet People’ to create a healthy environment. “As I connect with you I get the glimpse of your aspirations and dreams and try to mould my life accordingly. Therefore, this programme is helping me grow,” said the Prime Minister.

