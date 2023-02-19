Why mathematical literacy is important for constructive life?

By Prodipta Hore

“Mathematics is the language in which God has written the universe” – Galileo Galilei

When Galileo Galilei said this, he wanted to convey how fundamental mathematics was to our existence. 500 years later, his words still ring true as mathematical literacy continues to be important in every aspect of our lives. Whether it is making financial decisions, understanding trends in the news or working in STEM, having a strong grasp of mathematical concepts and methods is necessary. And even if one does not choose to make a career that is directly connected to mathematics, the subject has skills that are transferable in nature and can become a valuable asset in this information-driven age, helping individuals to live a more constructive life.

When we use the term constructive life, it entails a life that is characterised by the ability to make better decisions, understand and analyse information effectively, solve problems, and contribute positively to one’s community and society. A person who has a good level of mathematical literacy will be able to apply mathematical reasoning and problem-solving skills to various aspects of their life, whether it’s in their personal life, or in their professional life. They will be able to understand and analyse quantitative information, make informed decisions, and effectively communicate their ideas. With these abilities, they will be better equipped to navigate the complexities of the world around them and make more informed decisions, which can lead to a more successful and fulfilling life.

For example, having a basic understanding of concepts such as statistics and probability can help individuals make more informed decisions about their finances and health. Likewise, knowledge of geometry and measurement can assist with renovations and home repairs. Additionally, understanding fractions and percentages can aid in budgeting and managing personal finances. For example, being able to calculate discounts and sales tax when shopping or understanding the interest rates on loans all require a strong grasp of fractions and percentages.

Now let us take a closer look at the significance of mathematical literacy for a constructive life:

Mathematics is the foundation of all science

Mathematics is a strong tool for communicating complicated ideas and concepts. Its logical framework allows us to understand how the world works and make predictions. It would be impossible to discover natural laws or build new technologies without mathematics. Without mathematics, scientific progress would not be possible. It is therefore without doubt that mathematics is the key to unlocking our full potential as a society.

Nature of Mathematics

In mathematics, patterns, structures, and relationships are explored between sets of numbers, and shapes, and how they move in space and time. Exponential growth is a mathematical function that demonstrates the relationship between two sets of numbers. It serves as an example of such a function. Besides, mathematical literacy involves knowledge of not just numerical facts but also comprehending the combinations and patterns of shapes and numbers as well as their movement. The link between numbers and shapes has always been quite fascinating, although not many people truly comprehend it. This relationship has manifested itself in the form of various ideas throughout different cultures in history.

Mathematical analysis and logic analysis are coterminous studies

A strong relationship exists between mathematics and logic since both have been closely intertwined since antiquity. As a discipline, mathematics heavily relies on the use of logical reasoning in solving problems and making deductions. On the other hand, logic is a formal system of thought used to analyse and determine the validity of arguments. In light of the fact that mathematics and logic are both essential tools for our intellectual understanding and development, mathematics and logic are therefore co-terminal. The principle of logical reasoning can be considered to be one of the most important tools of the intellect, as it affords us the capacity to understand relationships between ideas and draw conclusions from them. Mathematicians who need to solve problems logically find logic to be an indispensable asset.

In conclusion, mathematical literacy is a key skill for leading a productive and constructive life because it allows individuals to live well-rounded lives and helps to make informed decisions, understand their surroundings, and sharpen their critical thinking abilities. With the growing significance of mathematics in various industries such as science, engineering, finance, and technology, mathematical literacy is more imperative than ever. It encompasses not just the ability to perform arithmetic or solve equations, but also the capability to make knowledgeable choices in life. Therefore, it is vital for individuals to cultivate and maintain their mathematical literacy throughout their lives.

The author of this article is programme director, Aditya Birla Education Academy and co-ordinator, International Initiatives, Aditya Birla World Academy. Views expressed are personal.