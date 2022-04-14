Why is progressive education important for kids more than ever now?

By Sandy Hooda,

Today, we are confronted with a changing world. Not just with the global pandemic but with rapid technological transformations and ever-changing political and business environments. As adults find it hard to cope with such sweeping and sudden changes, one cannot help but wonder how they impact the children. Be it the social distancing or the overnight remote learning, these things have undoubtedly impacted kids’ social and emotional development as well as their academic growth.

The world as we know it is changing and the need for an education that responds to the times has never been more pressing. For this reason, a progressive educational model is relevant as it is concentrated on the needs of the kids. Now, more than ever, there is a need for progressive education that puts children at the centre stage of their learning experience while offering them a safe and accommodating environment that prepares them for the world of tomorrow.

Instils resilience & mental agility

In an ever-changing world, resilience is the key to surviving and thriving. Education should not shield children from challenges and struggles, but it should push them out of their comfort zones. Progressive schools deploy problem-solving-based learning, which stirs kids to explore, try and experiment even if it results in failure. Confronting their fears and failures while struggling in a positive and constructive manner empowers them to build mental fortitude. Constant learning and growing from failure and adapting and responding to challenges hone their mental agility.

Encourages teamwork & collaboration

For the world ahead, whether it is work or higher education, teamwork is one of the most valuable qualities that students are not often taught in schools. Unfortunately, it cannot be learnt or developed overnight. Individual assessments and learning in traditional schools rob kids of the chance to learn and collaborate in groups. Progressive education familiarises them with group activities and projects from a young age, thereby encouraging teamwork and collaboration. Additionally, children work together in teams and learn to lead and influence their team members.

Inspires creativity & innovation

It is the innovation and creativity that sets apart the most successful entrepreneurs and organisations from the rest. However, learning in conventional education is focused on knowing the right answer. Tests and assessments condition students into finding the right answer. But in the real world, when faced with challenges, there are no right answers, just possibilities. To spark creativity and innovation in kids, they must be encouraged to think and find more than one answer. Their imagination should be allowed to flow unbridled so they can experiment and innovate.

Helps gain in-depth knowledge

Without clarity of concepts and in-depth knowledge of subjects, kids cannot grasp the real meaning behind what is taught. They go on from one course to the other without any real understanding. As a result, most children are unable to apply their knowledge during school and in later life. Progressive education helps children gain an in-depth understanding of concepts through visual and effective learning techniques, which stay with the children for the rest of their lives. This helps them through their college and later, work experience.

Develops communication & listening skills

In today’s world of work, good communication skills are essential for career success. But traditional schools do not devote much time to perfecting children’s communication and presentation skills. Good communication skills are the linchpin of progressive learning as children are made to work in groups and communicate with others. When they present to a broad audience, they hone their communication skills and also learn to develop good listening skills.

Parting Thoughts

Progressive schools are uniquely positioned to address the challenges of educating a new generation in a new and changing world. They are ready to focus on the needs of the children and that of the world. To respond to these changing and challenging times, progressive education can create an environment that is rife with learning opportunities, ignites innovation, fosters meaningful relationships and helps students tackle any and every challenge.



(The author is Co-Founder-Vega Schools. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the Financial Express Online.)