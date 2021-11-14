Why is career counselling essential in today’s education industry?

How career counselling helps the student? From communication to problem-solving, counsellor handles it all.

By Varun Gupta,

Today in the fast-paced world of digital education, pandemic has brought major disruption in the current educational system. Post pandemic, learning has not stopped though it has accelerated in a more defined manner. Virtual learning environments have been created that impacted the imbibing capacities of the students. Not only virtual learning has flourished and evolved into a new “gig economy”.

How to get it right

Is this the correct higher education option for me? This question hovers over the heads of many students due to the current ambiguity and precariousness of the situation.

This resulted in the wide opening of new career options for the students thus giving access to timely information and the latest developments in the education system. Many educational institutions are providing career counselling to make the students future-ready. No doubt, correct career choices are the need of the hour. One of the key parameters that needs to increase is broadening the perspective of the students. This includes providing of various course and career choices to the students thus making them aware.

Career counselling also leads to internal introspection and lets the student realise their preferences. The main role of career counsellors is to guide the students through their academic prospects and help them to know their strengths and weaknesses. This enables them to identify the subjects and activities the students enjoy along with one that is being resented. This activity results in the evaluation of the goals and expectations.

Many educational institutions still believe in the old systems of large inclination towards academic education without considering the opening of various career worlds to the students. For schools, counselling is vital especially after the emergence of many new career options post-pandemic.

Students are engulfed with self-doubt about their career choices and counselling helps them to eliminate those self-doubts. An expert counsellor is the lending ear to all your problems and inhibitions guide you through by setting achievable goals. Always remember, the choices will eventually lead to long term satisfaction in the career. Counsellors provide the students with the latest information and changes in the educational world. Every student in the world has the right to education and career counselling. It gives an advantage of decision making and creating a correct path for oneself. Evaluation of the strength and weaknesses is quintessential for every student and this helps them to choose the path or profession that is suited for them. Technology-wise, our education system is changing and that includes various types of certifications as everything is technology-driven. So, expert counsellors need to conduct various assessments related to the latest technological changes.

It is said that every teacher in the school must be 10% of the counsellors thus creating scenarios that make students mature in their decision-making skills. Students are offered a wide array of career choices that makes them perplexed, thus counsellors give them a filter of preference helping to increase their confidence and morale-boosting. To choose the best career, always have expert ears to listen and solve the problems effectively and efficiently.

