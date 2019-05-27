Why investing in early childhood education is beneficial in the long run

Published: May 27, 2019 1:14:42 AM

It’s important we focus on the right skills and take advantage of the technology available today for kids’ better tomorrow.

The benefits that will be reaped from offering our children quality education during early years will far outweigh the cost of providing them.

By Cristobal Viedma

The advancements taking place in AI and digital systems tell us that almost every aspect of our children’s lives will be different to ours. We are living in the midst of a digital revolution, yet many individuals and societies fail to grasp how rapid and profound the change will be. As new technologies emerge and the old forms of interaction become obsolete, humans will need to find new skills along the way to adapt. Our children and grandchildren will live extraordinarily different lives than the ones we are used to, so we have to make sure the new generation is prepared.

A few years ago, a think tank in Canada published that every dollar spent on early childhood education reaps six-dollar-worth of economic benefits. Although we don’t exactly know how the world will be 20 years later, we do know that cognitive skills such as problem solving, analytical and critical thinking, arithmetic and early language literacy will still be as relevant. So, soft skills such as creativity, adaptability, motivation and discipline must be instilled in our young ones.

We must harness the tools that are at our disposal. Early childhood learning is generally thought of as expensive and time-consuming because it requires adult supervision. But technology can be leveraged to help make it more accessible and even speed up the learning process. For example, learning apps and platforms that specialise in early education can help introduce children to new skills. There is already a lot to offer in that department, from language learning to arithmetic. Such apps should focus on play-based learning because kids have short attention spans and absorb information more naturally than teenagers and adults.

Digital resources implemented at home can help parents learn about early childhood rearing and how best to interact with their child in order to nurture and develop positive character traits. Here, the role of the family is more important than ever. Investment and education needs to come from parents and guardians.
The benefits that will be reaped from offering our children quality education during early years will far outweigh the cost of providing them.

The author is CEO & founder, Lingokids, the provider of online English course for kids

