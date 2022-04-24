Why Indian students prefer Australia’s Perth to study abroad

By Diwakar Chandiok

Every year, the Economist Intelligence Unit publishes a list of the world’s most liveable cities. In 2021, four of Australia’s cities were in the Top 10, and Perth was one of them. Known for its quality of life and standard of living, Perth, the capital city of Western Australia, is also widely regarded as the Education City of Australia. According to StudyPerth Australia, more than 45,000 international students enrol every year to study in Perth. Between 2020 and 2021, Indians accounted for 18% of the crowd, followed by China (14%) and then Malaysia (5%).

This data confirms that living and studying in Perth is truly a unique experience. The city has something to offer in every field. Perth promises to provide an exceptional environment that fosters creativity and allows access to unmatched resources. One can find everything to achieve their potential in this city.

The ultimate student city

A melting pot of cultures, Perth is home to more than 200 nationalities, five university campuses and 125,000 students. The prominent universities include The University of Western Australia (UWA), Edith Cowan University, Curtin University, Murdoch University and University of Notre Dame. One can gain these internationally recognized qualifications by studying in Perth, which will help build a successful career path. The world-class universities, schools and vocational institutions promise quality education, flexible pathways and practical approach guided by expert counsellors and professors. Students can also join inclusive extracurricular clubs and communities on campus and stay updated with the skills and knowledge needed to remain relevant in the ever-changing world.

The University of Western Australia (UWA) particularly stands out as being a global top 100 university with a reputation for teaching excellence, employability and an industry-rich learning experience that takes students beyond the classroom.

UWA, according to QS World University Rankings 2021, is part of the elite Group of Eight (Go8) Australian universities that lead the way in research and teaching excellence. It is ranked 1st in Western Australia for employability by QS Graduate Employability Ranking 2020, offering more than 4,500 global industry connections and partnerships.

Leader in science and innovation

Universities in Perth provide an excellent platform for aspiring scientists and provide opportunities to work on cutting edge research projects. One can contribute to life-changing projects such as clean water production, new vaccine development, ways to combat climate change and much more. To state an example of success in this field, the 2005 Nobel Prize in Medicine was won by scientists from Perth – Prof Barry Marshall and Dr Robin Warren for their discovery of the bacterium Helicobacter pylori and its role in gastritis and peptic ulcer disease.

Also, according to a recent survey by INTO University Partnerships, computer science and advanced technologies were the most preferred subjects for studying abroad, making Perth an ideal hub.

Networking and work opportunities

Building connections and meeting new people play an essential part in growing your career. Perth is an ideal location to connect with industry and commerce. An international hub for the energy industry, Perth is home to 14 world renowned energy companies. Additionally, one can easily find top employers across banking, engineering, logistics and supply chain sectors. Companies like British Petroleum (BP), Shell, Coles, Tidewater and BHP are leading employers in the region and are always looking to hire brilliant minds from the universities. The city also has a prosperous start-up scene with over 500 start-ups active in Perth. Canva, the world’s biggest graphic design platform with valuation at AUD$40bn, is one of several well-known innovators which were established in Perth.

To help cover some of their expenses, students can work part time for up to 20 hours per week. With Western Australia Minimum Wage is AUD$20.50 per hour, and students can choose from a variety of sectors including administration, retail, hospitality and tourism. Further, Perth’s status as a regional city offers opportunity for skilled migrants to earn additional points under the Skilled Migration Points Test and enhanced post-study work rights. This means that in addition to recovering their investment while pursuing their degree, students in Perth can also work for 3-4 years depending on their level of study, so they can use their qualification to pursue the career of their choice.

Modern, affordable, and safe

Perth offers a high standard of living, yet it is affordable at the same time. International students get as high as 40% discount on public transport while buses and trains within the city are free for everyone. The accommodation options are plenty and range from budget to luxury. Students have access to a cosmopolitan environment at a lower cost in Perth than any other city in Australia. Also, with a low crime rate and helpful and friendly citizens, students’ families are assured of safety.

A 2021 global survey conducted by INTO University Partnerships revealed that 84% of Gen Z students seek an international degree to train for a specific career. The same study also mentioned that 83% of Gen Z students agreed that education abroad gives them a competitive advantage towards a profession. Hence, Perth is the ultimate location for students seeking international degree and experience, as it provides a gamut of opportunities and impeccable recognition.

The author is Recruitment Director, South Asia, INTO University Partnerships.

Read Also: Summer internship 2022: Internshala launches ‘Internship with Dream Companies’