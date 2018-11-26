Why extracurricular activities are must for students

Almost two-thirds of Indian students take extra tuition for key subjects after school, 72% participate in extracurricular activities, and 74% say they play sports regularly in school. (Representational photo)

Indian students cram more activities into their schedules than their peers in the 10 countries surveyed for Cambridge International’s Global Education Census 2018. Almost two-thirds of Indian students take extra tuition for key subjects after school, 72% participate in extracurricular activities, and 74% say they play sports regularly in school. They also rank highly on the time spent doing homework, with 40% spending 2-4 hours on their homework every day, while 37% spend the same time over the weekend, too.

This study by Cambridge International, the provider of international education programmes, gives insights into what life is like in schools around the world for students and teachers. The survey was conducted with almost 20,000 teachers and students across the world, including 4,400 teachers and 3,800 students across India.

Interestingly, while the survey shows a positive shift in teaching culture in Indian schools, it also cements the country’s long-held fascination with engineering and medical careers.

The key findings from it are:

– Indian students take more extra classes and do more extracurricular activities than other countries surveyed—India and China have the highest number of students taking extra classes (58%). Those taking extra lessons/tutoring mainly take maths (74%), physics (64%) and chemistry (62%).

– Indian students are the most active in the world when it comes to extracurricular activities (72 %)—only 11% of Indian students said they don’t take part in any extracurricular clubs or activities.

-Debating is most popular extracurricular activity (36%), followed by science club (28%), art (25%), book club (22%).

– Also, 74% play sports regularly, with badminton (37%), football (30%) and cricket (30%) as top choices.

– Indian parents have a keen interest in their child’s education (half of all students say their parents attend school events).

– Medicine and engineering are the most popular career aspirations of Indian students—23% Indian students say they want to be a doctor/dentist, 23% an engineer and 16% a software engineer.

– India has highest number of students who said they want to be scientists (8%).

– Indian schools invest in good career advice and health services to help students achieve their ambitions (73% teachers in India say their school provides careers advice/counselling).

– Indian teachers use a blackboard in the classroom more than any other country surveyed, but the use of smart boards is becoming increasingly popular.

-Indian teachers are the least pressured globally to ensure students perform well in exams, with just 36% reporting pressure, and 42% said they have good professional opportunities and 67% find teaching to be a rewarding career.

Ruchira Ghosh, regional director, South Asia, Cambridge International, said: “A globalised world means there are more opportunities for students today than in any other time in history. While this has clear benefits, it also means Indian students are investing in developing knowledge and skills outside the classroom through extracurricular activities and use supplementary learning resources. Indian teachers are also very dedicated to helping students perform to their best abilities.”