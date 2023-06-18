Why do teachers need upskilling with the inclusion of NCrF?

By Abhijeet Mukherjee

India’s education system is striving to adapt to a fast-changing world to assist students become globally competitive. The country’s Education Ministry is taking steps to merge academics with skill-based education. This is evident from the proposed report on the National Credit Framework (NCrF), released by the Education Ministry in October 2022, to pave the way for a more flexible and multifaceted education system across the country. The NCrF focuses on re-skilling and up-skilling courses to promote the globalisation of Indian education. The National Credit Framework will create a single meta- framework that will allow students to accumulate credits earned through the school , higher education, vocational and skill education. Once implemented, it will ease the integration of multiple courses, thus, opening the door to a holistic approach to education by allowing students to carry forward credits earned both for academics and skills

The education ministry and stakeholders in India’s education sector are taking momentous steps to fulfil NCrF’s vision and the demands of India’s modern economy. According to a recent report by TeamLease, India will require 30 million digitally competent workers by 2026, and 50% of the current workforce will require reskilling in emerging technology. Furthermore, during the third G20 Education Working Group meeting led by G20 India Presidency, participants explored creative strategies to revolutionise the education sector worldwide. The discussions primarily centred around the significance of developing future-ready skills through up-skilling, re-skilling, and promoting lifelong learning, to prepare students for continuous success which carries forward into their careers. Providing teachers with adequate up-skilling opportunities is the first step towards achieving these goals.

Importance of Teacher Up-skilling in Meeting Evolving Educational Demands

India’s National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 puts emphasis on including vocational education in curricula from a young age. Considering the changing demands of the educational curriculum, the NEP 2020 has mandated that Indian educators must partake in professional development programmes for at least 50 hours per year to stay abreast of the evolving teaching techniques. Teachers can choose between long-term and short-term courses and training programmes–both online and offline. They can also take self-paced courses to complete the course at their convenience. These programs are designed to enhance their mentoring skills, and communication skills besides honing their employability skills.

Preparing Teachers for a Tech-Driven Educational Landscape

Technological advancements are disrupting every aspect of our lives, and education is no exception. With the advent of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Web 3.0, and Industry 4.0, traditional teaching methods are becoming obsolete. Forward-thinking teachers must regularly upskill themselves to implement tech-driven pedagogical approaches successfully. Like students, they must gear up to thrive in the new tech-driven educational landscape.

Upskilling Programmes can empower teachers in multiple ways:

Upskilling Prepares Teachers to impart vocational training: Advanced technologies play a significant role in offering vocational training to students. Tech-based vocational training is not only engaging, but it also streamlines the teaching-learning process by enabling educators to provide hands-on training. Therefore, to keep pace with changing times, teachers must upskill themselves to facilitate the seamless integration of ed-tech and other digital tools in classrooms.

Builds Emotional Competencies: On going Professional development programmes also help teachers strengthen their emotional competencies to handle difficult situations professionally. Furthermore, the shift from rote learning to competency-based evaluation necessitates the development of analytical skills in teachers. Only upskilling can help them acquire these skills.

Helps Implement Creative Teaching Methods: Continuous Professional Development helps teachers stay updated on their pedagogical choices so that they can teach effectively using creative and modern approaches such as flipped teaching, experiential teaching, and concept-based teaching. These training modules are designed keeping the changing dynamics of 21st-century classrooms in mind.

GoI’s Strategic Approach to Upskilling

The Indian government is stressing on and playing a proactive role in transforming the country’s educational landscape by upskilling teachers. .

Considering the importance of upskilling Indian educators, the Union Budget 2023 has allocated Rs 1.2 lakh crores to the education sector to implement several noteworthy initiatives, including revamping teacher training by incorporating innovative pedagogy, ICT, and conducting regular professional development dipstick surveys. These measures address the pressing need for modernising teacher training to meet 21st-century demands. Furthermore, the GoI is also supporting edtech platforms offering Continuous Development Programmes (CPD) designed especially for upskilling teachers.

Summing Up!

India is on track to become the global talent powerhouse. It is gearing up to cater to exciting possibilities in the coming years. However, achieving this vision calls for relentless commitment to preparing the students–the workforce of the future. Aligning Training Programmes with assessed school needs is the call of the day. This coming together of School, University and Skill based learning is a giant leap and future ready approach to making education relevant for students, educators and employers in the 21st Century . CPD that targets strengths and minimises challenges that educational institutes and teachers face will be the mantra to prepare teachers and students and give students a cutting edge advantage in their employability skills as required in the next century and going forward.

The author of this article is CEO, Zamit.