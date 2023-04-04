Why comprehensive teachers training is key to student-centric education in new era

Effective teaching requires comprehensive training. Thus it is essential that all teachers possess a deep understanding of the foundational years, primary education, as well as of later stages of schooling, Vinod Malhotra, chairman , academic council, Saamarthya Teachers Training Academy of Research (STTAR), told FE Education. “The recent implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) has brought about significant changes from the previous education regime, and it is vital for teachers to be well-informed about these modifications. Teachers must continually undergo various training programmes to remain relevant and deliver the curriculum regularly,” Malhotra said.

The Delhi government in a recent move has undertaken the initiative to send a group of teachers to Finland to undergo various training programmes. “Students will receive what teachers can provide, and teachers can only raise the bar with what they have seen. Knowledgeable teachers understand the latest technologies and can effectively incorporate them into education for better learning outcomes. With complete training, the education system has become more student-centric, shifting away from the earlier teacher-centric model. This new regime will benefit the educational system as a whole,” Malhotra claimed.

The focus of STTAR is to offer regular training sessions covering a range of subjects, including History, Science, and Mathematics. Additionally, the institution aims to train educators in emerging areas such as classroom management, evolution of lessons can be planned, and elephant psychology to keep up with the latest developments. “Pedagogical practices such as hybrid classrooms, flipped classrooms, and experiential learning are increasingly important for teachers to grasp, as students ultimately reap the benefits. As a result, this has become a fundamental requirement, and we have provided training to leaders from various faiths and platforms, including international figures, covering nearly all states,” Malhotra stated.

Furthermore, STTAR has collaborated with Global Education Futures, a Holland-based organisation. Recently, STTAR signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sweden and hosted a delegation from the country. “An MOU has been established between Sweden and us, with the aim of exchanging teaching practices and implementing a teacher exchange programme. This ongoing process is intended to benefit both our education system and theirs,” Malhotra said.