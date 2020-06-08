Why BTech with a specialisation is better than BTech

Those who have BTech with specialisation can apply for jobs based on their regular degree (say, BTech Computer Science), as also an AI/ML domain expert.

EMPHASIS IS being laid on producing industry-ready engineers who understand core-engineering fundamentals

and are also well-versed with the current technologies. That’s why one must choose BTech with a specialisation, instead of just tech.

Skill-enhancement: BTech with a specialisation not only provides an opportunity to learn core subjects but also imparts knowledge of technological advancements in that area. For example, as compared to normal BTech (Computer Science), BTech (Computer Science) with specialisation inAI/MLorin cybersecurity is a more relevant degree to earn.

Job prospects: Those who have BTech with specialisation can apply for jobs based on their regular degree (say, BTech Computer Science), as also an AI/ML domain expert. So, it is similar to a dual-degree concept.

Career-oriented: A specialised BTech degree will give you a chance to excel in an area. If there are limited areas to explore but wider scope of growth in these, one can be more goal-oriented.The picture of steps to be followed in career path is lucid,so the scope of excelling is higher.

The author is director, Symbiosis Institute ofTechnology