Why are some doctors wanting NEET-PG 2022 to get delayed?

MBBS graduates have approached the Supreme Court and have been agitating with the demand to delay NEET-PG for 2022 by at least six to ten weeks. This is because the counselling process for the previous batch has just been either concluded or is still going on. The National Board of Examination (NBE) which conducts the tests has however announced that it will take place on May 21, for which it has also started issuing admit cards.

Why are students demanding the examinations to get delayed?

In order to qualify for post-graduation seats, MBBS graduates that completed their year-long mandatory internship have to appear for NEET-PG and the number of students appearing each year is nearly three to four times the 42,000 seats, across the country because of which many end up taking multiple shots at the test.

In 2021, NEET-PG was severely delayed because of litigations and the Covid pandemic which resulted in the counselling process to begin in January this year. Something that should have been wrapped a couple of months ago is still ongoing because of the procedural delays.

Does the delay really matter?

In addition to the classes, the PG students also work in the hospitals that are associated with the medical colleges as junior residents, which is a part of their training.

Due to a delay in conducting the exams and counselling last year, there was a gap in the academic calendar so after the final exams the third year post-graduates will take up jobs as senior residents, while the second year students would move to the third year, but those who were supposed to be in the second year are now joining the first year, but with the resident doctors being the backbone of the services, there would be a one-third shortage of manpower.