Why are educational institutes adopting digital boards in classrooms?

By Uma Bhardwaj

Learning is an art, and to achieve this in a more precise and interactive manner; educational institutes are adopting digital boards in classrooms. These digital board classrooms allow you to focus more on a topic as it helps to visualize with audio and special effects. It is a new way of learning that educational institutions are adopting these days.

Here are a few reasons why educational institutes adopting digital boards in their classrooms –

Encourages and motivates students for learning.

The digital board or smart board has features that attract students to have the urge to learn more and encourage them to gain knowledge. The activities given by the digital boards make the class sessions more interactive and fun-loving for the students.

Easily accessible and controlled

The digital board has a feature that smooths the control of teaching as there are tools that are easy to use and create an engaging environment in an ordinary class. It makes learning concepts easy to learn with fun.

Resource availability

Digital boards allow us to have web access to get many resources that tell more and beyond any topic.

Provides a hybrid learning experience

Digital boards are a great source of interactive and fun learning due to the variety of content to learn and understand any topic. It gives a better understanding to the learner.

Digital boards are gaining popularity and provide a tremendous learning experience to students and help them with their doubts and problems. They are time-saving and have endless knowledge about any topic to know more about it.

The data can be stored, saved, and disseminated from the digital boards and it has also reduced the classroom cost and given positive results.

Digital boards are the future of our country where specialised, interactive lectures enable students to work in a focused manner. Educational institutes are adopting digital boards due to their versatility and easy accessibility. NIU has many digital board classrooms that have very effective and positive results.

The Author is vice chancellor of Noida International University. Views are personal.