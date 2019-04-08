Who’s Next Scholarships: Pearl Academy’s new initiative to find 25 creative minds

Helping create creative ability

Pearl Academy, the design, fashion and media school, has announced Who’s Next scholarships, 2019, for 25 students. “This is our unique initiative of investing into the future of creativity. Top five successful students will be awarded 100% scholarship on tuition fee for the entire duration of the course. Another 20 successful students will be awarded 50% scholarship on tuition fee for the course,” the institute said in a statement.

Nandita Abraham, the president of Pearl Academy, said, “For the past 25 years, we have strived to encourage young minds to go beyond boundaries and explore their creative potential by providing them with the best education, industry opportunities and global exposure.”

To apply, one needs to submit a statement of purpose along with application form. These scholarships will be applicable for both UG and PG programmes and the last date to apply is April 20, 2019.

A similar drive was introduced in 2015 where Pearl Academy awarded Who’s Next full scholarship to 10 students. These students are graduating this year and have already been placed in global tech giants and MNCs like Accenture and TCS.