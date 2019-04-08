Who’s Next Scholarships: Pearl Academy’s new initiative to find 25 creative minds

By: | Published: April 8, 2019 12:42 AM

To apply, one needs to submit a statement of purpose along with application form. These scholarships will be applicable for both UG and PG programmes and the last date to apply is April 20, 2019.

pearl academy, education, scholarship, newsHelping create creative ability

Pearl Academy, the design, fashion and media school, has announced Who’s Next scholarships, 2019, for 25 students. “This is our unique initiative of investing into the future of creativity. Top five successful students will be awarded 100% scholarship on tuition fee for the entire duration of the course. Another 20 successful students will be awarded 50% scholarship on tuition fee for the course,” the institute said in a statement.

Nandita Abraham, the president of Pearl Academy, said, “For the past 25 years, we have strived to encourage young minds to go beyond boundaries and explore their creative potential by providing them with the best education, industry opportunities and global exposure.”

To apply, one needs to submit a statement of purpose along with application form. These scholarships will be applicable for both UG and PG programmes and the last date to apply is April 20, 2019.

A similar drive was introduced in 2015 where Pearl Academy awarded Who’s Next full scholarship to 10 students. These students are graduating this year and have already been placed in global tech giants and MNCs like Accenture and TCS.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. EDUCATION
  3. Who’s Next Scholarships: Pearl Academy’s new initiative to find 25 creative minds
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI cuts rates, but money to stay costly — Explained
RBI cuts rates, but money to stay costly — Explained
Fitch denies India an upgrade for the 13th year in a row
Fitch denies India an upgrade for the 13th year in a row
Don’t be too happy over constantly falling food prices; here’s what India stands to lose
Don’t be too happy over constantly falling food prices; here’s what India stands to lose
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition