Who is Dipak Jain? Indian professor appointed to head top global B-school in China

Dipak, 61, will be replacing Pedro Nueno who held his position for the last 28 years, as the new head of a top global business school in China. (Photo: ceibs.edu)

Shanghai-based China Europe International Business School (CEIBS) recently appointed Chicago-based Indian professor Dipak Jain as its new head. Dipak, 61, will be replacing Pedro Nueno who held his position for the last 28 years, as the new head of a top global business school in China. Jain’s roots trace back to the state of Assam, where he was brought up. He currently lives in Chicago, but works in Shanghai for 10 to 15 days each month.

Ahead of his appointment as the head of the top global business school in China, Jain was teaching marketing at CEIBS since September 2017 when he took up the role of a president-designate. Before taking over as the European president of China Europe International Business School, Jain was a former dean of two of the world’s leading business schools- the Kellogg School of Management and INSEAD. Now at the Shanghai-based B-school, Jain will be working alongside Chinese counterpart Li Mingjun.

“We are targeting an individual who has an interest in China. Someone who might want to work here and perhaps try and create something here; an individual who is trying to build a bridge between this part of the world and anywhere else.” He added, “This to me is the real CEIBS thing-leaders who have an interest in China or the region.”

Jain then went on to exude confidence that the new role will grant him the opportunity to study a country that he has seen mainly from outside. Jain said he put forth the importance of business education to “put a structure on unstructured problems”.