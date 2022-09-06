WhizHack partners with NPTI to launch experiential PG diploma in cyber security

WhizHack Technologies in collaboration with National Power Training Institute (NPTI), has set up a Centre of Excellence (CoE) for cyber defence in the power sector. As a part of this partnership, they have launched an experiential training programme that combines advanced concepts and techniques on cyber defence, personalised virtual labs and internships with the power sector.

According to an official statement, the course is ideal for electrical, electronics, mechanical fresh engineers joining fast track careers for experienced engineers attempting to shift to the cyber security industry.

Furthermore, the PGDCS programme is designed as a twelve-month long part time programme which engineering students can pursue in their final two semesters along with the engineering course. It includes an internship at NPTI, Faridabad, it said.

The statement further added that as per a 2022 Gartner study, cyber-attacks on organisations in critical infrastructure sectors have risen dramatically by 3900% between 2013 and 2020. Gartner security and risk leaders ranked the Internet of Things (IoT) and cyber-physical systems as their top concerns for the next three to five years, it said.

However, most universities and engineering colleges for core sectors such as electrical, mechanical, electronics have still not introduced cyber security training in a big way largely due to dated curriculum and unavailability of expert faculty, it said.

“The biggest cyber security challenge faced by India, present and future, is debilitating attacks on power systems and other critical assets such as railways, smart city, defence and telecom networks. NPTI has trained over 3,20,000 power professionals in regular programmes over the last five decades. Our cost effective online PGDCS program will empower engineers on a mass scale to secure power sector organisations in both IT and OT networks,” Tripta Thakur, DG, NPTI, said.

“The PGDCS program will create market ready security engineers and build self-reliance in Cybersecurity in the power sector.” Kaushik Ray, co-founder, COO, WhizHack Technologies, said.

With inputs from PTI.

